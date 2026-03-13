Great new prog you must hear from Devin Townsend, Green Carnation, Midge Ure, Teramaze and more in Prog's brand new Tracks Of The Week

Welcome to Prog's brand new Tracks Of The Week! We've got seven new and diverse slices of progressively inclined music for you to enjoy.

A massive congratulations to charity prog single, Do You Wonder?, which was led by Airbridge man Lorenzi Bedini and Amanda Lehmann, which was not only raising money for Amnesty International, but also won last week's Tracks Of The Week. A good showing from Scottish prog musician Marley Davidson in sednd and with German post-rockers Long Distance Calling in third place.

The premise is simple - we've collated a batch of new releases by bands falling under the progressive umbrella, and collated them together in one post for you - makes it so much easier than having to dip in and out of various individual posts, doesn't it? The idea is to watch the videos (or listen if it's a stream), enjoy (or not) and also to vote for your favourite in the voting form at the bottom of this post.

Couldn't be easier, could it? We'll be bringing you Tracks Of The Week, as the title implies, each week. Next week we'll update you with this week's winner and present a host of new prog music for you to enjoy.

If you're a band and you want to be featured in Prog's Tracks Of The Week, send your video (as a YouTube link) or track embed, band photo and biog to us here.

HANRY- AURORA

Hanry are a French melodic post-rock quintet who will release their debut album,What Came From Silence, through Pelagic Records on May 29, and the gentle swell of Aurora is the first music to be taken from the upcoming album. The band formed in 2022 and their sound is more widescreen and cinematic with melodic ambient passages, rather than the loud-quiet-loud dynamic often associated with the genre. Ones to watch, for sure.

“Aurora is our first single from the album and the spark that ignited the band’s story,” the band explain. “Originally composed around ten years ago by Anthony Leliard, the track was later reshaped and arranged collectively for our debut album, What Came From Silence. Dark and tense, Aurora moves through contrasting periods, from heavy, shadowed moments to brighter, more radiant passages. The piece builds and recedes in hypnotic waves before culminating in a massive, liberating explosion that carries the listener toward new horizons.”

HANRY - Aurora (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

GREEN CARNATION - I AM TIME

The Norwegian prog rockers are back with a rousing tune from their upcoming A Dark Poem, Part II: Sanguis album, which is released through Season of Mist on April 3. It's the second part of an ambitious trilogy of albums, which began with last year's A Dark Poem, Part I: The Shores Of Melancholia. Part III will be released later this year. On I Am Time, bassist and lyricist Stein Roger Sordal draws from a deep well of personal and emotional feelings.

“I Am Time is one of the songs from the forthcoming A Dark Poem album trilogy that discusses the fragile nature of our lives”, Green Carnation vocalist Kjetil Nordhus says. “We do not have control over time. We should try and live in the here and now, before suddenly, it’s too late.”

“To make the song a bit more interesting, the lyrics personify time”, adds Sordal. “They’re about how we should respect and cherish the time that we have."

Green Carnation - "I Am Time" (Official Audio) - YouTube Watch On

DEVIN TOWNSEND - ENTER THE CITY

Where do you start with Enter The City? Indeed, where do you start with Devin Townsend? Perhaps with the release of his latest album, The Moth, which the Canadian prog polymath will release through InsideOut Music on May 29. First hinted at back in 2016, but now forms part of a trilogy of releases that began with 2024's Powernerd album. The Moth, he says, is "orchestral, over-the-top, dark and uncomfortable." Listening to the first single, he's not wrong. Stunning stuff!

"The Moth is a loose story following someone who realises that old patterns of behaviour are no longer serving them," Townsend explains. "By digging in and sitting with themselves, an internal conflict is revealed, one they may have been resisting or unconsciously rationalising for years, and Enter The City comes towards the beginning of that story arc."

DEVIN TOWNSEND – Enter The City (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

MIDGE URE - JUST WORDS

The former Ultravox frontman will release A Man Of Two Worlds, his first album of new material in 12 years, on May 8 through Chrysalis Records. It really is an album of two halves, presenting eight instrumental pieces on one side and eight more traditional songs on the other. Just Words is the first music released from the album, and it's from the song side, featuring Ure's rich, Scott Walker-esque tones.

“Almost every album I’ve made over the past 40+ years has featured at least one instrumental track," Ure explains. "For this album, I wanted to explore this further, showing two sides of what I do. The Man Of Two Worlds Tour will reflect this idea, combining instrumentals I have done over the years with songs, album tracks and fan favourites side by side, taking the audience on a journey.”

Midge Ure - Just Words - YouTube Watch On

COAL & CRAYON - IMPENDING

They're a new one on us, but quintet Coal & Crayon hail from the Baltic Sea island of Rügen, and proudly proclaim that they "fuse progressive rock, post-metal intensity and cinematic dynamics into a sound that shifts from fragile melodies to crushing heaviness." You can certainly hear that in the engaging Impending, the band's latest single.

"After acclaimed releases like World Asleep (2013), KYRA (2017) and Beneath the Moral Void (2024), the band now signals a new chapter," they say.

Coal & Crayon - Impending (Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

TERAMAZE - THE INVISIBLE COUNTDOWN

Arguably the world's busiest prog band, and given the industrious nature of most bands that fall under the prog banner, that's saying something, Australian prog metal quartet Teramaze are back with another single, The Invisible Countdown. This one's taken from the band's upcoming album The Silent Architect, which will be the band's ninth album since 2020's I Wonder alone. Strewth!

"This is the sound I heard in my head many years ago," says guitarist and band leader Dean Wells. "I think we have really mastered it on this album and The Invisible Countdown."

TERAMAZE - The Invisible Countdown (Official Music Video) Wells Music - YouTube Watch On

ADVENT HORIZON - PAST LIFE PARABLE

US modern prog quintet Advent Horizon are gearing up to release their fourth studio album, Falling Together, the follow-up to 2023's A Cell To Call Home, and which is out on May 15. It's an album that looks at holding your beliefs under a microscope, and determining whether they are truly yours, or whether they were planted there by others when you were young and impressionable. Heavy stuff!

"Stylistically, Past Life Parable is a sort of bridge between our older music and the new direction that I've been wanting for some time to take this band in," vocalist/guitarist/songwriter Rylee McDonald explains. "It's heavy at times, but it's also a melody-driven rock song with an overall uplifting tone. The harmonised guitar/synth solo at the end is something I'm particularly proud of, and can't wait to recreate live."