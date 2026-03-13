"When a life of excess leads you on a rollercoaster that is doomed to crash but you just can’t see it." The Pretty Reckless announce fifth album Dear God, share new single When I Wake Up, and reveal world tour itinerary

The Pretty Reckless have announced details of their forthcoming fifth studio album, Dear God.

The 14-track album will be released on June 26 via Fearless Records, and will include 2025 single For I Am Death, the band's first new material since 2021's Death By Rock And Roll album.



To whet appetites for the new album, the New York quartet have today shared a second single from the record, When I Wake Up.



Speaking about the new single, frontwoman Taylor Momsen says, "When I Wake Up is the story of a dream becoming a nightmare. When a life of excess leads you on a rollercoaster that is doomed to crash but you just can’t see it. It’s a good time…"

Speaking to Kerrang! in December, Momsen said, "I feel like we're in a really good place. I'm in a good place personally, we're in a really good place as a band, and I'm very excited for the future. There's also so much more to come in the next 12 months that I can't wait for, and I can't really talk about yet, but this is kind of just the beginning."

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The band's new album is hailed by Fearless Records as "one of the band’s most raw and uncompromising records yet", and described as the work of a band embracing "vulnerability, intensity and artistic freedom".



The tracklist is:



1. Life Evermore Pt. 2

2. For I Am Death

3. When I Wake Up

4. Love Me

5. Dragonfire

6. Dear God

7. Life Evermore Pt. 3

8. About You

9. Spell On You

10. Rollercoaster of Life

11. Eye of the Storm

12. Devil in Disguise (Michelle’s Song)

13. Dark Days

14. Life Evermore Pt. 1

Listen to When I Wake Up below.

When I Wake Up - YouTube Watch On

Momsen's band have also announced world tour dates, launching at The Ritz in Raleigh, North Carolina on Friday, July 10. The North American dates will be followed by a European tour, and five shows in the UK.



Everyone who preorders Dear God will receive access to a special artist presale which will begin March 17 at 10am local time. Fans will receive their entry code on March 16.



Tickets for the Dear God tour will go on sale to the public starting March 20 at 10am local time.

The Pretty Reckless Dear God world tour 2026

Jul 10: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Jul 17: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL

Jul 21: Kansas City The Midland Theatre, MO

Jul 23: Austin ACL Live at The Moody Theater, TX

Jul 25: Dallas House of Blues, TX

Jul 31: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA



Aug 02: Phoenix The Van Buren, AZ

Aug 07: Portland McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, OR

Aug 11: Calgary The Palace Theatre, Canada

Aug 15: Seattle Moore Theatre, WA

Aug 28: Birmingham Avondale Brewing Company, AL

Aug 29: New Orleans House of Blues, LA



Sep 03: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

Sep 09: Indianapolis Egyptian Room at Old National Centre, IN

Sep 10: Cleveland House of Blues, OH

Sep 22: Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, NH

Sep 24: Boston Citizens House of Blues, MA

Sep 26: Silver Spring, The Fillmore, MD



Nov 09: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Nov 10: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Nov 14: Milan Fabrique, Italy

Nov 16: Prague Forum Karlín, Czechia

Nov 18: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Germany

Nov 21: Cologne Carlswerk Victoria, Germany

Nov 23: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Holland

Nov 24: Paris Zénith, France

Nov 26: Bristol The Prospect Building, UK

Nov 27: Wolverhampton Civic Hall, UK

Nov 29: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, UK



Dec 01: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Dec 03: Glasgow Barrowland, UK