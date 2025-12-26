Got a new turntable? Here are 9 essentials that'll make your listening and collecting journey more enjoyable

The dust has settled on the big day and perhaps you're now having a bit of time to enjoy your new Christmas presents. If you got a record player this year or are planning on getting one soon, I've come up with a list of essential bits and bobs that'll make your vinyl collecting and playing a better experience.

Below, you'll find everything from vinyl cleaners, to storage units, inner sleeves and even a manual that'll help guide you through some of the finer points of owning a record player.

If you're looking for more inspiration, don't forget to check out our step-by-step guide on how to calibrate your turntable and our ultimate guide to keeping your vinyl records in pristine condition.

