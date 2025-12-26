Got a new turntable? Here are 9 essentials that'll make your listening and collecting journey more enjoyable
I've picked out a variety of accessories for your new record player that'll keep your vinyl in great condition and enhance your listening pleasure
The dust has settled on the big day and perhaps you're now having a bit of time to enjoy your new Christmas presents. If you got a record player this year or are planning on getting one soon, I've come up with a list of essential bits and bobs that'll make your vinyl collecting and playing a better experience.
Below, you'll find everything from vinyl cleaners, to storage units, inner sleeves and even a manual that'll help guide you through some of the finer points of owning a record player.
If you're looking for more inspiration, don't forget to check out our step-by-step guide on how to calibrate your turntable and our ultimate guide to keeping your vinyl records in pristine condition.
Here at Louder, we also have guides covering portable record players, budget turntables and record players for beginners. And, if you want to listen to your records in private, we also have a list of the best headphones for vinyl listening.
