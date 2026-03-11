39% off Nevermind is just the tip of the iceberg in Amazon's epic Spring Deal Days CD and vinyl sale – score big savings on Zeppelin, Green Day, The Cure & more
Amazon Spring Deal Days is in full swing and there’s a load of brilliant discounts on classic albums and more. Here's my top picks
Amazon’s Spring Deal Days started in the UK earlier this week and the sales event will run through March 16 - and if you’re looking to add to your CD or vinyl stash, then this is a brilliant time to dive in thanks to the shopping giant lopping wads of cash off the price of a whole pile of music.
To get you started, there’s a 39% saving on Nirvana’s classic Nevermind on 180g vinyl, with the price down from £27.65 to just £16.75. If you’ve just started collecting vinyl and you want one of the greatest albums of all time on your shelf, this is the deal to go for.
Speaking of classics, there’s a 25% saving on the remastered 180g vinyl pressing of Led Zeppelin IV - a record that includes rock classics such as Black Dog, Rock And Roll, When The Levee Breaks and, of course, Stairway To Heaven. It’s down from £24.50 to £18.27.
Amazon Spring Deal Days: Save up to 44% on vinyl and CDs
Amazon's Spring Deal Days is the shopping giant's first major event of 2026 - and with piles of cash off CDs and vinyl, it's a great chance to fill some gaps in your collection.
I've picked out a few more stellar deals that I think are well worth exploring.
The 25th anniversary 4CD box set of Green Day’s Warning album has 27% off, with the price down from £49.20 to £36. There’s 47 tracks packed in to the collection and the box set also comes with a 32-page book, cloth patch, button set and sticker.
Everyone's talking about Rush at the moment following the recent announcement that they're coming back to the UK for a run of live shows in London, Manchester and Glasgow in 2027 with drummer Anika Nilles and keyboardist Loren Gold. If you're new to the band and want a great place to start, then how about 2112, the album that saved the band's career back in the 70s? The remastered CD edition is currently down from £10.99 to £6.99.
Two more bona fide classic cuts are up next, with Evanescence's Fallen CD down from £10.99 to £7.49, while Queens Of The Stone Age's Songs For The Deaf on CD has also had a price cut - down from £9.98 to £6.99.
If you like your rock a little for "classic" then The Rolling Stones' Exile On Main Street remaster on CD is down from £10.99 to £7.49, while Nine Inch Nails' With Teeth on CD has been cut from £9.86 to £6.99.
My final pick goes to The Cure and their triple vinyl box set of Mixes Of A Lost World - a collection of tracks from Songs Of A Lost World that have been reimagined by a variety of artists including Chino Moreno, Mogwai, The Twilight Sad and 65daysofstatic. Amazon have cut the price on the box set and it's down from £41.78 to £35.64.
For rock, metal and prog fans, there's even more bargains to grab in Amazon's Spring Deal Days - just remember that the UK-focused sale comes to an end of March 16.
And if you're looking for a perfect Mother's Day gift for March 15, I've highlighted a selection of products with a rock and metal edge.

