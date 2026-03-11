Amazon’s Spring Deal Days started in the UK earlier this week and the sales event will run through March 16 - and if you’re looking to add to your CD or vinyl stash, then this is a brilliant time to dive in thanks to the shopping giant lopping wads of cash off the price of a whole pile of music.

To get you started, there’s a 39% saving on Nirvana’s classic Nevermind on 180g vinyl, with the price down from £27.65 to just £16.75. If you’ve just started collecting vinyl and you want one of the greatest albums of all time on your shelf, this is the deal to go for.

Speaking of classics, there’s a 25% saving on the remastered 180g vinyl pressing of Led Zeppelin IV - a record that includes rock classics such as Black Dog, Rock And Roll, When The Levee Breaks and, of course, Stairway To Heaven. It’s down from £24.50 to £18.27.

Amazon Spring Deal Days: Save up to 44% on vinyl and CDs

Amazon's Spring Deal Days is the shopping giant's first major event of 2026 - and with piles of cash off CDs and vinyl, it's a great chance to fill some gaps in your collection.

I've picked out a few more stellar deals that I think are well worth exploring.

The 25th anniversary 4CD box set of Green Day’s Warning album has 27% off, with the price down from £49.20 to £36. There’s 47 tracks packed in to the collection and the box set also comes with a 32-page book, cloth patch, button set and sticker.

Everyone's talking about Rush at the moment following the recent announcement that they're coming back to the UK for a run of live shows in London, Manchester and Glasgow in 2027 with drummer Anika Nilles and keyboardist Loren Gold. If you're new to the band and want a great place to start, then how about 2112, the album that saved the band's career back in the 70s? The remastered CD edition is currently down from £10.99 to £6.99.

Two more bona fide classic cuts are up next, with Evanescence's Fallen CD down from £10.99 to £7.49, while Queens Of The Stone Age's Songs For The Deaf on CD has also had a price cut - down from £9.98 to £6.99.

If you like your rock a little for "classic" then The Rolling Stones' Exile On Main Street remaster on CD is down from £10.99 to £7.49, while Nine Inch Nails' With Teeth on CD has been cut from £9.86 to £6.99.

My final pick goes to The Cure and their triple vinyl box set of Mixes Of A Lost World - a collection of tracks from Songs Of A Lost World that have been reimagined by a variety of artists including Chino Moreno, Mogwai, The Twilight Sad and 65daysofstatic. Amazon have cut the price on the box set and it's down from £41.78 to £35.64.

For rock, metal and prog fans, there's even more bargains to grab in Amazon's Spring Deal Days - just remember that the UK-focused sale comes to an end of March 16.

And if you're looking for a perfect Mother's Day gift for March 15, I've highlighted a selection of products with a rock and metal edge.