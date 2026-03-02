Classic Rock's Tracks Of The Week: March 2, 2026

It's been a big week for Southern rockers Hillbilly Vegas, who triumphed in our latest Tracks Of The Week competition in a manner we might describe as "a rout", were we not as polite as we are. They scored just over 50% of the vote, meaning they collected more support than all the other artists combined. So huge congratulations to them.

Those other artists included second-place finishers Jayler and bronze medallists Shinedown, so we're mentioning them too, before moving on with this week's contest. Look, here it is!

The Moon City Masters - Company Man

Brooklyn’s luxuriously bouffanted brother duo join forces with Crown Lands guitarist Kevin Comeau (in the producer’s chair) on this irresistible MCM extravaganza. As the band say: “Company Man is a groove-driven prog-rock-meets-funk track exploring ambition, pressure, and the seductive illusion of success inside the corporate machine.” Company Man wears its cleverness lightly, stirring snappy sprinkles of prog technique with heartwarming melody, harmonies and funky, mojito-fuelled party vibes. If Duke-era Genesis spent more time driving convertibles at sunset, in LA, with Vulfpeck in the backseat, they might have written this.

Des Rocs - When The Love Is Gone

Danny Rocco (aka the DIY ‘bedroom arena rock’ mastermind behind Des Rocs) makes like a proper 21st century rockstar on this slamming taste of the band’s upcoming new record. Tonally it’s kind of like a heavier Muse being fronted by Freddie Mercury, but Rocco brings a whole load of his own bequiffed swagger, industrial flavours and fiery theatre to its fiercely groovy backbone. It snaps, it swaggers, it rocks (or should we say, ‘rocs’).

The Sheepdogs - Bad For Your Health

Gloriously retro, with an undercurrent of glam rock as it grooves along seamlessly, the Canadians’ latest offers a heartwarming, toe-tapping portal to a lighter, brighter place – gorgeous organic sound, too. “We are all trying to weather the storms in our lives,” frontman Ewan Currie says of its parent album, Keep Out Of The Storm (which is out now). “Finding shelter, love, hope. We find all of those in rock and roll. Don’t let the title fool you, this record is full of light, love, guitars that rip, and sweet singing that moves you.”

Ashley McBryde - Arkansas Mud

Arkansas’ very own prodigal daughter Ashley McBryde sounds like she’s fronting Black Stone Cherry on this country-booted hard rocker. The dark side of showbiz gets a southern gothic spin, set in a shadowy motel room and kicked up with a deliciously beefy assault of pummeling guitars. Ashley’s always had one boot in the heavier side of things, but never has it come to life more fulsomely than here. Is this the start of more to come in a similar vein? We shall see…

Spell - Lilac

Fallen into a gothic, synth-laden yet super-riffy space – in the general vicinity of Ghost, Green Lung and Wytch Hazel (the latter are labelmates of theirs at Bad Omen Records) without mimicking any of them – the Canadians’ new single is witchy, atmospheric and totally rocking with it. Like a ghostly dream with beefy guitars and a cinematic 80s sensibility. “There are many things in life that disappear so quickly and will be gone immediately if we get preoccupied and forget to enjoy them and care for them,” clarifies vocalist Cam Mesmer, of the song’s titular floral motif. “This song isn’t really about a flower".

The Cold Stares - Queen Of Hearts

The blues rock power trio pack a lot into Queen Of Hearts’ arresting five minutes, but they make all it count. Expect jerky beats, Hendrixian vibes, interesting tone and tempo shifts. Midway through, things get suddenly dreamy, sending you down into some smoke-filled basement in the 60s, and then up into the clouds for a much trippier, spacier impression than those earlier, more ‘bitey’ chops.

Starbenders - The Beast Goes On

Another actual banger from Atlanta leading troupe of glam-goths, Starbenders. The Beast Goes On is the title track from the band's latest album, which came out on Friday. It's a typically atmospheric mix of spookiness and songwriting nous, with a dusting of the kind of peculiar magic that only Kimi Shelter can bring to a song. Think: Pat Benatar headlining an 80s-themed night out at Slimelight of The Batcave, but with vampiric tendencies.

Crossbone Skully - We're L.O.S.T.

We’re L.O.S.T. (Lost Outcast Stronger Together) is reportedly the final chapter in Crossbone Skully's Evil World Machine saga. For those of you who haven't been paying attention, this is Alice Cooper/Hollywood Vampires man Tommy Henriksen's solo group thing, and the great "Mutt" Lange resumes his executive production role on the new single. His fingerprints are all over this, meaning you get a big hit of early 80s AC/DC/Def Leppard sonic nostalgia and a chorus that's bigger than a barn. Rockin'.