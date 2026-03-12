"I don’t know who’ll be listening to my music in 100 years but I know they’ll be listening to Shane’s." Bruce Springsteen honours the late Shane MacGowan, shares cover of A Rainy Night In Soho from tribute album featuring Tom Waits, Kate Moss
Springsteen cover is the first single to be released from 20th Century Paddy: The Songs of Shane MacGowan
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Bruce Springsteen has shared a cover of The Pogues A Rainy Night In Soho from an upcoming tribute album to the late, great Shane MacGown.
20th Century Paddy: The Songs of Shane MacGowan will also feature covers recorded by Tom Waits, Steve Earle, Primal Scream, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Kate Moss, Johnny Depp with Imelda May, Hozier with Jessie Buckley, The Libertines, The Murder Capital, Dropkick Murphys, Glen Hansard, the surviving members of The Pogues and many more.
Accompanying his cover of A Rainy Night In Soho, a 1986 single from The Pogues' Poguetry in Motion EP, and the London-Irish band's first UK Top 40 single, Springsteen has contributed an essay putting MacGowan in a musical lineage of "natural rebels" which includes Woody Guthrie, Little Richard, Hank Williams, Miles Davis, Aretha Franklin and Elvis Presley.Article continues below
"Great art is by nature lawless," Springsteen writes. "We do not get to choose our obsessions. We do not get to dictate our blessings or our transgressions. It’s a little joke the gods play on us. Shane’s voice was so deeply real, profane and honest, his writing so flashing, alive and historically rich its genesis appeared as a mystery to all including, I believe, its creator. The dangerous joy, the glee and courage, the humour in the face of fate, the wild ramble of a life driven towards the artistic heavens and the daily balm of self-obliteration.
"Shane was all naked bottomless humanity," he continues. "Threatening to force us to ask ourselves if we were living deeply, authentically. He was raw, hilarious, no apologies and profound. His soul was filled with the transgressive and ecstatic properties of the saints. I don’t know who’ll be listening to my music in 100 years but I know they’ll be listening to Shane’s."
In his essay, Springsteen also writes of spending an afternoon with MacGowan in Dublin shortly before his death.
"He was not well but he and his wife, Victoria, proved warm and gracious hosts," he writes. "As I left, I thanked him for his beautiful work, his music, his songs, his life. I stood in his warmth, kissed him and told him I loved him."
Listen to Springsteen's cover below:
Meanwhile, The Pogues have announced a Greatest Hits tour of the UK and Ireland.
The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music.
Surviving members Spider Stacy, James Fearnley and Jem Finer will be joined by a number of special guests for the celebrations.
They will play:
Nov 28: Portsmouth Guildhall
Nov 30: Nottingham, Rock City
Dec 01: Leeds O2 Academy
Dec 03: Birmingham O2 Academy
Dec 04: Manchester O2 Apollo
Dec 05: London O2 Academy Brixton
Dec 07: Newcastle O2 City Hall
Dec 08: Glasgow O2 Academy
Dec 09: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland
Dec 10: Belfast SSE Arena
Dec 12: Killarney Gleneagle Arena, Ireland
A post shared by The Pogues (@thepoguesofficial)
A photo posted by on
A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.