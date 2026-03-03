Confession time. I was very much a latecomer to the world of Metallica. I was aware of them, of course I was, but back in 1986 my listening habits weren’t of quite such a metallic persuasion. For me (along with many others, I’m sure), it was the Black album that made me really pay attention to the quartet from San Fransisco.

As is often the way when you first get into a band, you venture backwards into their catalogue to discover what other delights you’ve missed out on. And that is how I discovered the masterpiece that is Master Of Puppets, half a decade after its original release.

This month marks the album’s 40th anniversary, so we take a trip back to the 80s to visit its making and look at the impact it had, both on the band and the music world.

We also catch up with The Black Crowes; manage to have a rare sit-down with Brian ‘Robbo’ Robertson for the Classic Rock Interview; run an exclusive extract from our former Ed-In-Chief Scott’s new Big Country book; talk to Blondie about their modern classic Maria; and so much more.

This month, we also have a limited edition Classic Rock x The Black Crowes bundle, which includes a copy of the band’s upcoming album, A Pound Of Feathers, a signed art card and a copy of the new issue of Classic Rock with the band on the cover.

Features

Metallica

The inside story of the making of the Master Of Puppets album and the two-year whirlwind that took four self-described “alcoholica” outcasts from the El Cerrito garage to the big time.

Big Country

In an exclusive extract from a new book, we look at the inside story of their debut album The Crossing.

The Classic Rock Interview: Brian Robertson

He was part of the classic line-up of Thin Lizzy, lived it loud in Motörhead, rode his own band Wild Horses, has impressive credits as a session musician and producer… and there's more.

The Black Crowes

After decades of feuding and fall-outs, Chris and Rich Robinson have found a groove of brotherly love and rock bravado.

Pulcifier

Driving forces Maynard James Keenan and Carina Round talk about music, rearing chickens and ducks, making gin and more.

Danny Bryant

The British bluesman and bandleader tells us that his new album Nothing Left Behind is just the exorcism he needed.

Also available: The Classic Rock X The Black Crowes Bundle

Regulars

Ever Meet Lemmy?: Suzi Quatro

She shot Alice Cooper, shared a stage with a pre-fame Iggy Pop, sang with Donovan and wrote songs with KT Tunstall, toured and became friends with Noddy Holder and Phil Lynott… She is glam icon Suzi Quatro, and these are just a few of her stories.

The Hot List

We look at some of the essential new tracks you need to hear and the artists to have on your radar. This month they include The Karma Effect, Avalanche, Radio Everything, The Gems, The Cold Stares, Spell and more.

Reviews

New albums from The Black Crowes, Megadeth, Mother Vulture, Rob Zombie, Black Stone Cherry, Starbenders, Paul Gilbert, The Sheepdogs and more. Reissues from Rainbow, Jimi Hendrix, Mountain, Creed, Hawkwind, Rose Tattoo, Prince, Sham 69, Warren Haynes and more. DVDs, films and books on Keith Moon, Ramones, Leonard Cohen, Karl Bartos, Stereolab and more. Live reviews of Biffy Clyro, Justin Hawkins, Iggy Pop, Joan Jett and more.

Buyer’s Guide: Buckcherry

California’s sleaziest exports were always gloriously out of step with the times. Here are the cherries on their catalogue cake.

Lives

We preview tours by 10cc, Powerwolf and Dan Byrne. Plus gig listings – who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Big Big Train

Big Big Train co-founder Gregory Spawton picks his records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.

