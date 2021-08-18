Caravan announce brand new studio album for October

Canterbury prog legends Caravan have announced that they will release a brand new studio album, It's None Of Your Business, through Madfish on October 8.

The new ten-track album is Caravan’s first album since 2013's Paradise Filter and features nine new songs plus one instrumental track influenced, to a degree, by the events and restrictions placed on society over the past 18 months.

ELO/ARW bass player Lee Pomeroy guests on the new album following the departure of Jim Leverton, while Jimmy Hastings has also guested on flute. The remainder of the line-up is Pye Hastings (guitar, vocals), Geoffrey Richardson (viola, mandolin, guitar), Jan Schelhaas (keyboards) and Mark Walker (drums).

The album was recorded, as restrictions allowed, ‘in the old-fashioned way’ between 24th June and 4th July 2021 at Rimshot Studio, Bredgar near Sittingbourne. “Sitting round in a circle having eye to eye contact, a large sound room was required,” Pye Hastings explains. “I much prefer this method because you can bounce ideas off each other as they occur, and voice encouragement when the whole thing begins to click.

“And it is much more rewarding to be able to throw insults at each other in person rather than down a telephone line or via email. This is something we are all very experienced at, believe me!”

This togetherness characterises It’s None Of Your Business with Caravan’s trademark warmth and humour and, also, a sensitivity reflecting the times in which we are living. Sitting among Caravan’s typically whimsical tales Down From London and If I Was To Fly sit the heartfelt and poignant Spare A Thought and Every Precious Little Thing which looks forward to a return to normality.

You can view the new album artwork for It’s None Of Your Business, created by renowned illustrator Bob Venables, below.

Caravan released the 37-disc deluxe box set Who Do We Think We Are? in August.

Pre-order It's None Of Your Business.

(Image credit: Madfish)

Caravan: It's None Of Your Business

01. Down From London

02. Wishing You Were Here

03. It’s None Of Your Business

04. Ready Or Not

05. Spare A Thought

06. Every Precious Little Thing

07. If I Was To Fly

08. I’ll Reach Out For You

09. There Is You

10. Luna’s Tuna