Solstice share new trailer for Clann: The Stables Gathering live release

UK proggers Solstice have shared a new video trailer for their upcoming live release Clann: The Stables Gathering, which is released on February 18.

The new live offering was recorded from their sellout show on home turf at The Stables in Milton Keynes on August 30, 2025. Increasing the usual line-up by five, this gig included Theo Travis (Soft Machine, Gong, The Tangent and a multitude of collaborations including the likes of Porcupine Tree and Steven Wilson) and was augmented by the ‘Glass Brass’, featuring Aoife and Laurie Glass, making the show a truly family affair for band leader Andy Glass.

It's been quite the year for the Milton Keynes outfit. They started the year winning the Prog Magazine Readers' Poll Best Band category, with Andy Glass topping the guitarist poll as well. They released their acclaimed new album, Clann, on specialist US label Progrock.com Essentials on April and have continued to be a big live draw throughout the year at their own gigs and a multitude of festival appearances.

Clann: The Stables Gathering will be available on 180gm coloured vinyl, CD and download and all formats include links to the 135-minute concert film.

Pre-order Clann: The Stables Gathering.

The band will also be busy touring throughout 2026 and you can see the current list of live dates below.

Solstice - Clann:The Stables Gathering - YouTube Watch On

Feb 18: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

Feb 19: Kidderminster Town Hall

Feb 20: Kendal Brewery Arts

Feb 21: Carlisle Temple Of Prog

Mar 1: Southampton The 1865 (supporting Big Big Train)

Mar 13: Fletching Trading Boundaries

Mar29: Leicester JJ Prog 61

Apr 8: Oundle Queen Victoria Hall

Apr 9: London Waters Rats

Apr 10: Nottingham Old Cold Store

Apr 11: Manchester Band On The Wall

Aug 20: York The Crescent

Aug 21: Cambridge Junction 2

Aug 22: Faversham A New Day Festival

Aug 23: Southampton The 1865

Sep 5: Nene Valley Rock Festival

Oct 25: NED Zoetermeer De Boerderij

Oct 31: Milton Keynes The Stables

