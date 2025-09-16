Australian prog rockers Karnivool announce first new album for 13 years!
Aussie proggers Karnivool will release their long-awaited new album, In Verses, In February
Australian prog rockers Karnivool will release new album, In Verses, through Cymatic Records/Sony Music on February 6. By then it will be 13 years since the release of previous album, Asymmetry. To celebrate, the band have shared a brand new track, Aozora.
“The whole theme for that song is escaping, or waiting to escape,” vocalist Ian Kenny says of the band's new track. "Trying to find a way to escape yourself. The idea of finding freedom in the blue. Trying to find freedom amongst the complications of just being human. We’re so weird, you know? Trying to understand that at different times along the road, sometimes you end up with more questions than answers.”
Following a lengthy touring schedule to promote the ARIA-winning Asymmetry, Karnivool first revealed they were in the studio working on a follow-up as far back as 2019. A tenth anniversary tour for Sound Awake, announced in February 2020 was cancelled due to the pandemic, and in 2021, all shows outside of the band's native Western Australia were cancelled, with the band livestreaming shows instead. A new single, All It Takes, was released in December 2021.
Like All It Takes, In Verses has been produced by renowned producer and fellow Australian Forrester Savell, as was Drone, a new single released in June, ahead of the band's Ad Complementum Australian tour.
The new record is described as "a culmination of the last decade of life experiences that have brought Karnivool to this point. Meticulously formed and delivered, the album’s ten tracks journey collective feelings of frustration, catharsis and a rediscovery of identity."
You can see the new artwork and tracklisting below.
Karnivool: In Verses
1. Ghost
2. Drone
3. Aozora
4. Animation
5. Conversations
6. Reanimation
7. All It Takes
8. Remote Self Control
9. Opal
10. Salva
