The story of Porcupine Tree's Deadwing is on the cover of the new gift-packed issue of Prog, which is on sale now

The brand new, gift-packed issue of Prog is on sale now, with Porcupine Tree on the front cover.

We tell the story of Porcupine Tree’s Deadwing, as the album celebrates its 20th anniversary. And what an intriguing story it is, of a UK band signed to a major US label with the idea of breaking progressive music on a commercial scale. Add in the ghostly script to an unmade movie, stellar musicians and a groundbreaking tour with their mates Opeth… and as for the strippers – well, you’ll have to read about that for yourselves.

Elsewhere in this issue, we say a sad farewell to the Moody Blues bassist and singer John Lodge, who died last month; Peter Hammill unpicks his solo years on Charisma and Virgin Record for us; guitarist Steve Morse brings tales of Dixie Dregs, Kansas, Deep Purple, Flying Colors and more to the table; and Gazpacho, Crown Lands, Atomic Rooster, Cardiacs, The Utopia Strong, Cate Le Bon, Barry Palmer and Amorphis all discuss their latest releases.

This issue arrives with our Icons Of Prog calendar, this time cherry-picking the prog delights from former Melody Maker photographer Barrie Wentzell’s fabulous new book, Should’ve Been There, from Rufus Publications, a great Porcupine Tree Deadwing art print, a 148-page eBook on THE band of the moment, Rush, and our good pal Jacob Holm-Lupo has curated a fantastic White Willow sampler.

Your Prog 165 contents...

John Lodge: the prog world pays tribute to The Moody Blues singer/bassist who died in October.

Peter Hammill: the VdGG frontman considers his solo work on the back of the 20-disc Charisma & Virgin Recordings 1971-86 box set.

Atomic Rooster: former guitarist Mick Bolton heads up the reformed band and their new album, Reach For The Sun.

Gazpacho: we uncover the story of false starts to the fascinating concept album, Magic 8-Ball.

The Utopia Strong: the cosmic prog trio truly find their feet with their third album, Doperider.

Cardiacs: the story of how the late Tim Smith’s unfinished final Cardiacs album was lovingly brought to life.

Crown Lands: the Canadian duo find a new record label and artistic freedom with their two Ritual releases.

Cate Le Bon: the Welsh art-rocker finds catharsis in ruminating on personal heartache

Amorphis: the Finnish prog metallers discuss new album Borderland and where their love of prog comes from.

Barry Palmer: the former Triumvirat and Mike Oldfield singer on shock 70s pop hits and his new musical venture with Robert Reed.

Steve Morse: he's played with Dixie Dregs, Kansas, Deep Purple and Flying Colors as well as his own band. And does he have some stories to tell! Read them here.

Andy Glass: the Solstice guitarist on a prog world full of Yes, Floyd, Tull, Steven Wilson and Loyle Carner.

Plus reviews of new releases and reissues by Pink Floyd, Yes, Kate Bush, Tangerine Dream, Dream Theater, Mike Oldfield, Brian Eno & Beatie Wolfe, Spock’s Beard, Leprous, Solstice, Nektar, Tears For Fears, Snarky Puppy, Jethro Tull, IQ, Ozric Tentacles and loads more!

This month, we went to Summer’s End and Be Prog! My Friend festivals and saw Yes, Steven Wilson, Dream Theater, Roy Harper, Kansas and more.

