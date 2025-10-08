The Pineapple Thief announce 20th anniversary vinyl reissue of fourth album 10 Stories Down
The Pineapple Thief's fourth studio album, 10 Stories Down, will be remastered and reissued on coloured vinyl in October
UK prog rockers The Pineapple Thief have announced that they will reissue 10 Stories Down on coloured vinyl in October to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary.
Origjnally released in 2005 on Malcolm Parker's Cyclops label who had released the band's previous three releases, 10 Stories Down was the band's fourth studio album, echoing a mix of their early progressive rock sound mixed with strong elements of Muse and Radiohead.
The album itself, recorded by a five-piece line-up of Bruce Soord (guitar and vocals), Jon Sykes (bass), Keith Harrison (drums), Wayne Higgins (guitar) and Matt O'Leary (keyboards), was preceded in 2004 by 12 Stories Down, limited edition "preview" version of 10 Stories Down which contained unmastered mixes of most of the songs that would appear on 10 Stories Down, as well as a few exclusive to the preview CD.
The first 1000 pressings of both 10 Stories Down and 12 Stories Down featured a bonus disc, 8 Days Later, on which all the tracks were conceived, recorded and mixed in 8 days, and used ambient sounds from in and around the studio.
Following the release of the album, keyboard player O'Learly quit and was replaced by Steve Kitch, who co-produced and mixed 10 Stories Down. The album was also remixed and remastered by Bruce Soord and Steve Kitsch in 2011, the second in a series of remastered reissues from the band’s back catalogue under the Kscope label, for whom the band signed for 2008's Tightly Unwound album - the first ever Kscope release.
This 20th anniversary edition of 10 Stories Down is released through Kscope on October 31 on apricot and black marble vinyl in a single sleeve. The audio was remastered in 2023 by Steve Kitch at Steve Kitch Remastering Studios.
Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.