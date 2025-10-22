The PIneapple Thief's early years on Kscope celebrated with new box set

An eight-disc anthology tracing UK proggers The Pineapple Thief's early years on the Kscope label will be released in December. The band have shared. new video trailer for the release.

Retracing Our Steps features the period 2007 to 2014, and features the albums What We Have Sown (2007), Tightly Unwound (2008), Someone Here Is Missing (2010), All The Wars (2012) and Magnolia (2014) as well as rarities, acoustic reinterpretations, and new stereo and immersive mixes.

The band signed to Kscope from the prog specialist Cyclops label for 2008's Tightly Unwound album, the very first release on Kscope with a catalogue number of 101. The band's final album for Cyclops, What We Have Sown, is also included with Retracing Our Steps, recorded when the band were a quintet of Bruce Soord (guitar and vocals), Jon Sykes (bass), Keith Harrison (drums), Wayne Higgins (guitar) and Steve Kitch (keyboards).

Each recording has been remixed and remastered in 2025 by Bruce Soord (remix) and Steve Kitch (remaster). Disc 8, the Blu-ray, extends this new vision with Dolby Atmos, 5.1 surround and hi-res stereo mixes, and the set features a 76-page hardback book written by Prog and Classic Rock writer Polly Glass, featuring first-hand memories and personal correspondence between Soord and longtime friend and devoted fan Peter Clemens.

The Pineapple Thief: Retracing Our Steps

1. What We Have Sown (2007) 2025 Mix – Includes 3 bonus tracks, ‘You Sign Out’ (2025 Mix), ‘Before It Costs Us’ (2025 Mix) and ‘Well, I Think That’s What You Said?’ (Alternate Version, 2025 Mix)

2. Tightly Unwound (2008) 2025 Mix

3. The Dawn Raids (2009) 2025 Mix + rarities

4. Someone Here Is Missing (2010) 2025 Mix + Show A Little Love EP 2025 Mix

5. All The Wars (2012) 2025 Mix - Includes 3 bonus tracks, ‘You Don’t Look So Innocent’ (2025 Mix), ‘What Are You Saying?’ (2025 Mix) and ‘Every Last Moment’ (2025 Mix)

6. Magnolia (2014) 2025 Mix – Includes 2 bonus tracks, ‘The Fins Fan Me’ (2025 Mix) and ‘Steal This Life’ (2025 Mix)

7. The Acoustic Versions

8. Blu-Ray (Dolby Atmos, 5.1 DTS-HD + MA/24/48 Stereo mixes of all tracks)