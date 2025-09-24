Ozric Tentacles to release new 10-disc collection, Through The Magick Valley, in November

UK space proggers Ozric Tentacles have announced the release of a new 10-disc collection, Through The Magick Valley, which will be released through Kscope on November 7.

The new set, which covers the years from 2002 to 2015, and acts as a companion piece to the previously released deluxe earbook collections Travelling The Great Circle: Pungent Effulgent To Jurassic Shift and Trees of Eternity: 1994–2000.

Spanning the band's work across three different record labels, Madfsh, Kscope and Magna Carta, Through The Magick Valley features the following releases:

CD1/2 - Live at the Pongmasters Ball (2002)

CD3 - Spirals in Hyperspace (2004)

CD4 - The Floor's Too Far Away (2006)

CD5 - Sunrise Festival (2007)

CD6 - The Yumyum Tree (2009 - 2023 Remaster)

CD7 - Paper Monkeys (2011 - 2023 Remaster)

CD8/9 - Technicians of The Sacred (2015)

CD10 DVD – The Pongmasters Ball (Live) + Documentary (2002)

The set comes housed in a deluxe 84-page hardback earbook featuring rare photographs, archival material and liner notes written by longtime band collaborator and arts journalist Dominic Blake. Artwork is by Natan Lenski (Mantis Vision Art). The DVD includes full-length live footage from 2002’s Pongmasters Ball show, along with a 40-minute behind-the-scenes documentary featuring rare interviews and insights from the band.

Ozric Tentacles will be touring the UK throughout November and December, featuring some shows with System 7 and The Emerald Dawn, and also announce two dates in Spain for 2026. You can see the full list of dates and ticket details below.

Pre-order Through The Magick Valley.

Ozric Tentacles - Through The Magick Valley - trailer - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Kscope)

Nov 21: York The Crescent

Nov 22: HUddersfield Paris

Nov 23: Manchester Academy 2 (plus System 7)

Nov 24: Birkenhead Future Yard

Nov 27: Portsmouth The Wedgewood Rooms

Nov 28: Brighton Concorde 2

Nov 29: Swansea Patti Pavilion (plus System 7)

Nov 30: Bristol Trinity Centre (plus System 7)

Dec 2: Falmouth Princess Pavilion (plus The Emerald Dawn)

Dec 3: Cardiff Earl Haig

Dec 4: Exeter The Phoenix

Dec 5: Lyme Regis Marine Theatre

Dec 6: London EartH (plus System 7)

Dec 13: Frome Cheese & Grain (with The Orb, System 7 & The Egg)

2026

Mar 20: SPA Madrid Sala Shoko

Mar 21: SPA Barcelona Sala Wolf

Get tickets.