Rick Wakeman announces new album, Melancholia, will be released in October
Rick Wakeman's new studio album, Melancholia, completes a trilogy of piano-based album releases
Prog legend Rick Wakeman has announced that he will release a new studio album, Melancholia, in October.
Melancholia is the third in Wakeman's recent run of popular piano-based albums, which began with 2017’s Piano Portraits and continued in 2018 with Piano Odyssey, and will be released through Madfish Records on October 17.
"The album began, as so much of Wakeman’s finest work has, with a quiet moment at the piano," Wakeman's new label relate. "One afternoon, his wife Rachel overheard him playing a contemplative piece that would later become the track Garo - and was struck by its quiet emotional power. As she knew well that he often turned to the piano in times of sadness or inner turbulence, using music as a kind of emotional compass, she encouraged him to share it."
Although not a conceptual record in the traditional sense, Melancholia forms a deeply cohesive suite, written intuitively at first and later shaped in collaboration with long-time producer and engineer Erik Jordan at The Granary Studio in Norfolk and recorded on a beautiful Steinway Model D.
Melancholia will be available as a special edition 2-disc CD and DVD set which includes hi-res stereo and an Inside Melancholia short film, on both silver and black vinyl, on CD and as a digital album. You can see the new artwork and tracklisting below.
Rick Wakeman: Melancholia
1. Sitting at the Window
2. Reflection
3. Pathos
4. Dance of the Ghosts
5. Alone
6. The Morning Light
7. Garo
8. All in the Mind
9. Sea of Tranquility
10. Missing
11. Watching Life
12. Melancholia
Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.