Caravan announce massive 37-disc deluxe box set

Legendary UK prog rockers Caravan have announce they will release a massive 37-disc deluxe box set in August. You can watch a video trailer for the new release below.

Who Do We Think We Are?, which has been put together with the band's full co-operation, is the ultimate celebration of the Canterbury band and will be released through Madfish Records on August 20.

The set runs to a staggering 37 discs, including all the official Caravan albums – studio and live recordings among them – are joined by eleven discs of previously unreleased live performances. A Blu-ray includes Steven Wilson’s 5.1 surround sound mix of the classic In the Land of Grey and Pink album. In addition, a DVD includes vintage European TV performances from 1971 – 1981 (London Marquee, German TV’s Swing In, Bataclan, Paris & French TV show 'Pop 2').

The lavish packaging of the set reflects the band’s stature. A hardback coffee table book features rare Caravan photos and memorabilia, and a full discography. A second Fan Club book assembles historic press articles from across the band’s career, alongside a new interview with founder member Pye Hastings. Every copy of the box includes photos signed by the three surviving members of the original Caravan line-up: Pye Hastings, Richard Sinclair and David Sinclair. The celebration continues with a selection of memorabilia: a Caravan-centric map of Canterbury; a specially commissioned Caravan family tree poster, charting their long and circuitous progress; and two replica 1970s gig posters.

The full contents is as follows:

* 16 NEWLY REMASTERED STUDIO ALBUMS & 4 OFFICIAL LIVE ALBUMS

* 11 DISCS OF PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED CONCERT RECORDINGS ON BLU-RAY FOR THE FIRST TIME 48/24 STEREO & 5.1 MIX BY STEVEN WILSON OF IN THE LAND OF GREY & PINK

* DVD INCLUDING RARE FOOTAGE FROM THE MARQUEE 1971, ROCK EN STOCK 1972, BATACLAN 1973 & FRENCH TV PERFORMANCE 1981

* INDIVIDUALLY SIGNED PHOTO BY THE THREE SURVIVING MEMBERS PYE HASTINGS, DAVE SINCLAIR, & RICHARD SINCLAIR

* 144 PAGE HARDBACK COFFEE TABLE BOOK FEATURING RARE PHOTOGRAPHS & MEMORABILIA

* A4 FAN CLUB MINI BOOK FEATURING ARCHIVE ARTICLES & AN UP TO DATE INTERVIEW WITH PYE HASTINGS

* A4 REPLICA TOUR PROGRAMME FOR BLIND DOG AT ST DUNSTANS

* 'FOR GIRLS THAT GROW PLUMP IN THE NIGHT’ REPLICA PRESS PACK

* CARAVAN’S TRIP DOWN MEMORY LAIN MAP OF CANTERBURY

*ILLUSTRATED FAMILY TREE

*2 REPLICA POSTERS