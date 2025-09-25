"The most ambitious project we’ve ever done!" Snarky Puppy announce new collaboration with Metropole Orkest

Five-time Grammy-winning fusion collective Snarky Puppy will release a new album, recorded with the renowned Dutch orchestra Metropole Orkest in November. The band have also shared a video for the track Waves Upon Waves.

Somni is the second collaboration between the band and orchestra, and will. be released through GroundUp Music on November 21. They first released the Grammy-winning Sylva back in 2016.

"It’s by far the most ambitious project we’ve ever done, and it was one of the smoothest records we’ve ever made," says bassist/composer Michael League. "Every individual team did their job with so much care and love - from the camera operators to our production. The instant feedback was the warmest we’ve ever had. It was encouraging to know that after 22 years of doing what we do, the music is still reaching people."

Metropole Orkest, founded in 1945, is the world’s only full-time orchestra dedicated to jazz and pop music, and is here conducted by Jules Buckley.

Somni, the Catalan word for 'dream', reflects League’s life in Barcelona. He began composing the material in rural Japan, where he spent a month alone in an Airbnb. “I just kind of gave myself a month to write,” he recalls. “It was in the middle of nowhere, completely alone.”

Snarky Puppy & Metropole Orkest - Waves Upon Waves (cond. Jules Buckley) [Official Video] - YouTube Watch On

Snarky Puppy & Metropole Orkest: Somni

1. Waves Upon Waves

2. As You Are

3. Chimera

4. Between Worlds

5. Recurrent

6. Drift

7. Only Here

9. It Stays With You