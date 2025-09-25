"The most ambitious project we’ve ever done!" Snarky Puppy announce new collaboration with Metropole Orkest
Snarky Puppy will release Omni, their second collaboration with Dutch orchestra Metropole Orkest, in November
Five-time Grammy-winning fusion collective Snarky Puppy will release a new album, recorded with the renowned Dutch orchestra Metropole Orkest in November. The band have also shared a video for the track Waves Upon Waves.
Somni is the second collaboration between the band and orchestra, and will. be released through GroundUp Music on November 21. They first released the Grammy-winning Sylva back in 2016.
"It’s by far the most ambitious project we’ve ever done, and it was one of the smoothest records we’ve ever made," says bassist/composer Michael League. "Every individual team did their job with so much care and love - from the camera operators to our production. The instant feedback was the warmest we’ve ever had. It was encouraging to know that after 22 years of doing what we do, the music is still reaching people."
Metropole Orkest, founded in 1945, is the world’s only full-time orchestra dedicated to jazz and pop music, and is here conducted by Jules Buckley.
Somni, the Catalan word for 'dream', reflects League’s life in Barcelona. He began composing the material in rural Japan, where he spent a month alone in an Airbnb. “I just kind of gave myself a month to write,” he recalls. “It was in the middle of nowhere, completely alone.”
Snarky Puppy & Metropole Orkest: Somni
1. Waves Upon Waves
2. As You Are
3. Chimera
4. Between Worlds
5. Recurrent
6. Drift
7. Only Here
9. It Stays With You
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
