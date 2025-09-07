Camel's Andy Latimer releases new material on Bandcamp

Camel guitarist Andy Latimer has begun sharing new music on his Bandcamp page.

Reports that there might be a new Camel studio album did the rounds a few years back, gently rebuffed by a spokesperson for the band, Latimer has begun sharing new music of his own, including one track written with his fellow Camel band member and Tiger Moth Tales mainstay, Peter Jones.

"I am quite delirious with excitement folks," Jones wrote on social media recently. "A lot of people have asked me over the years whether Andy Latimer and I wrote any songs together. Well, we did and no doubt we will do again. Two of these songs were performed live on the first leg of the 2018 tour for those who were at those shows. This one, however, was rehearsed a couple of times, but we never played it at a gig. Following the news of Andy's new Bandcamp page, I am utterly delighted to tell you that he has released one of the tracks we worked on. It's a fantastically moody track called In The Dark. I am so pleased to see it finally out there.

"Andy wrote the wonderfully dark music and I provided lyrics, vocals and a sax solo. It's amazing to have this track see the light of day, and we may well be putting out more of the stuff we worked on together. It would mean a lot to us if you bought the track, and please do watch Andy's account for more uploads."

"Pete was working on a project about coal miners when I sent this track and title to him," Latimer adds. "After two days he sent back a wonderful vocal and sax solo. A truly gifted musician and friend."

There are currently five tracks available on the site as well as In The Dark; Seeking Refuge, Too Busy Rockin', Second Chance and Once You Get Started.

Camel last performed live back in 2018, and a proposed tour for 2023 was cancelled when Laterminer required surgery. A 32-disc super deluxe box set,

Air Born: The MCA & Decca Years 1973-1984, was released in 2023.

You can check out Andy's Bandcamp page here.