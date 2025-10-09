TesseracT announce new concert movie and live album, RADAR

UK prog metal quintet TesseracT have announced that they will release a new concert film and live album in December. You can watch a new trailer below.

The film RADAR and soundtrack, RADAR O.S.T., will be released through Kscope on December 5. The film and album were recorded during the band's celebrated headline performance at the UK's modern prog festival Radar in Manchester in 2024. On the night in question, the band performed with the Choir Noir, led by Kat Marsh, who had also been integral in shaping the vocals on 2023’s landmark War Of Being album.

"The 90 minutes, or so, on stage, were preceded by two full years of talks," the band explain. "Wild creative chats about ideas, and an ever increasingly ridiculous level of ambition from both Joe at Radar, and Mos in TesseracT. Venue changes, schedule changes, album touring, none of these impeded the momentum once the ball was rolling."

RADAR and the accompanying soundtrack RADAR O.S.T. will be available on a variety of video and audio formats including Blu-ray, CD and vinyl LP.

(Image credit: Kscope)

TesseracT: RADAR

1. Natural Disaster

2. Echoes

3. Nocturne

4. Tourniquet

5. Concealing Fate Part One: Acceptance

6. The Grey

7. Legion

8. Tender

9. King

10. Juno

11. Sacrifice

12. War Of Being