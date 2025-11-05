Cosmic proggers Gong tease upcoming album with brand new single Stars In Heaven
Gong add more live dates in March and announce new album, Bright Spirit, will be released next year
Cosmic prog rockers Gong have shared a video for their brand new single, the suitably trippy Stars In Heaven.
At the same time, the band have announced more live dates for March 2026, and have also teased the release of their new album, which fans will see next year and shared the album’s title – Bright Spirit.
“It’s such an eclectic record,” says singer and guitarist Kavus Torabi. “This is the most colourful and kaleidoscopic album so far from this incarnation of the band. There are Eastern-infused epics, long instrumental jazz-inspired sections, meditative and cosmic detours and blistering, incendiary psychedelic rock. When picking the first song to be released, it has felt as if there’s an extra weight on the choice, as if the song somehow has to represent the whole album.”
Talking about Stars In Heaven, Torabi says, “If you are a cynical, defensive or suspicious person, then that’s the world you’ll inhabit. You’ll see mean-spirited behaviour and selfishness all around you, but it’s always a choice. I think perhaps some people forget that. That’s not the world I live in, nor would I want to. It’s a sad old world for sure, but it’s also a beautiful one, bursting with hope, possibility, wonder and magic in every single moment.”
Gong, who are touring the UK at the moment, will play the following dates in March:
Mar 19: Brighton Chalk
Mar 20: Canterbury Gulbenkian Theatre
Mar 21: Swansea Hangar 18
Mar 26: Lincoln The Drill, Lincoln
Mar 27:Manchester New Century Hall
Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.