Cosmic proggers Gong tease upcoming album with brand new single Stars In Heaven

Cosmic prog rockers Gong have shared a video for their brand new single, the suitably trippy Stars In Heaven.

At the same time, the band have announced more live dates for March 2026, and have also teased the release of their new album, which fans will see next year and shared the album’s title – Bright Spirit.

“It’s such an eclectic record,” says singer and guitarist Kavus Torabi. “This is the most colourful and kaleidoscopic album so far from this incarnation of the band. There are Eastern-infused epics, long instrumental jazz-inspired sections, meditative and cosmic detours and blistering, incendiary psychedelic rock. When picking the first song to be released, it has felt as if there’s an extra weight on the choice, as if the song somehow has to represent the whole album.”

Talking about Stars In Heaven, Torabi says, “If you are a cynical, defensive or suspicious person, then that’s the world you’ll inhabit. You’ll see mean-spirited behaviour and selfishness all around you, but it’s always a choice. I think perhaps some people forget that. That’s not the world I live in, nor would I want to. It’s a sad old world for sure, but it’s also a beautiful one, bursting with hope, possibility, wonder and magic in every single moment.”

Gong, who are touring the UK at the moment, will play the following dates in March:

Mar 19: Brighton Chalk

Mar 20: Canterbury Gulbenkian Theatre

Mar 21: Swansea Hangar 18

Mar 26: Lincoln The Drill, Lincoln

Mar 27:Manchester New Century Hall

Get tickets here.

