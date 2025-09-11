Flying Colors and Kansas guitarist Steve Morse to release first new Steve Morse Band album for sixteen years

Flying Colors guitarist Steve Morse, who has also featured with Dixie Dregs, Kansas and Deep Purple, has announced that he will release a new Steve Morse Band studio album in November. It's the band;'s first since 2009's Out Standing In The Field.

He has also shared the first new music from Triangulation, which is released through Music Theories Recordings on November 14. You can watch the band's brand new music video for Break Through below.

Morse is joined on Triagulation by his Dixie Dregs and Flying Colors bassist Dave La Rue and drummer Van Romaine. The album also sees guest appearances from Dream Theater's John Petrucci, Eric Johnson and Steve's son Kevin.

"Dave and Van have been the bedrock of this trio, and this recording shows why," the guitarist enthuses. "These guys are unique and incredible musicians on their own, and together, our chemistry is magical. While making the album, we played together, working through parts, riffing off each other, and collaborating on arrangements. I'd bring an idea, and hear it instantly — and then hear it improved. We made this album together, and you can hear it.

“The album title Triangulation comes from the concept of aviators, navigators, and sailors looking at two points to pinpoint their exact location at a specific moment in time,” says Steve. It's a geographical concept that also applies to human life on a broader level, and given the journey Morse has been on in recent years, it's only natural that he's been on a path of self-discovery and reflection."

You can see the new Triangulation art and tracklisting below. The Steve Morse Band will be touring through America in October.

Steve Morse Band: Triangulation

1. Break Through

2. Off the Cuff

3. TexUS (ft. Eric Johnson)

4. The Unexpected

5. March of the Nomads

6. Ice Breaker

7. Tumeni Partz

8. Triangulation (ft. John Petrucci)

9. Taken by an Angel (ft. Kevin Morse)