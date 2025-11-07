Get an exclusive coloured vinyl version of the new Big Big Train album Woodcut, only through Prog

Big Big Train will release their brand new album, Woodcut, through InsideOut Music on February 6.

And Prog has teamed up with the band and their label to offer readers an exclusive Light Without Heat Yellow vinyl copy of the album that you won't be able to purchase anywhere else! You'll also get a lyric sheet for The Sharpest Blade, and a bespoke Big Big Train cover of issue 167 of Prog, also on sale February 6, in our limited edition bundle.

Get yours here before they sell out: https://store.loudersound.com/products/issue-167-big-big-train-magazine-exclusive-bundle

(Image credit: Future)

Woodcut is the band's first-ever "narrative concept album" featuring 16 new compositions with contributions from all seven members of the band that explores creativity, sacrifice and the thin line between inspiration and madness. The band have also shared a video for the first single from Woodcut, The Artist.

"Woodcut tells the story of a character we call The Artist, who is struggling with his creativity and with life," explains bassist Greg Spawton. "One day he is able to fashion a woodcut which he considers to be beautiful and different. Maybe it’s a dream or maybe it’s real life, but he finds himself stepping into the woodcut scene and into an alternative world.”

"This time it’s kind of a new statement for the band. Woodcut is a big step forward for us,” adds singer Alberto Bravin, who produced the album, working with more than 400 individual recorded tracks of music to edit, streamline and piece together.

"I felt a huge sense of relief when Alberto took over as producer,” adds Spawton, the band’s final original co-founding member. "Although this is only Alberto’s second studio album with BBT, he is very aware of the traditions of the band and has also brought his own sense of energy to the music."

Woodcut is also available as a limited CD and Blu-ray edition, including extensive liner notes as well as Dolby Atmos and 5.1 Surround Sound mixes by Shawn Dealey of Sweetwater Studios, as a stunning gatefold 180g 2LP with special embossed cover, standard CD jewelcase and digitally in both Stereo and Dolby Atmos versions.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Big Big Train: Woodcut

1. Inkwell Black

2. The Artist

3. The Lie Of The Land

4. The Sharpest Blade

5. Albion Press

6. Arcadia

7. Second Press

8. Warp and Weft

9. Chimaera

10. Dead Point

11. Light Without Heat

12. Dreams in Black and White

13. Cut and Run

14. Hawthorn White

15. Counting Stars

16. Last Stand