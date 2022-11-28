Amazon are doing Cyber Monday deals on some top-end Sennheiser headphones

If you've been waiting until Cyber Monday to get stuck into all the great deals being rolled out over the last few days, make sure you keep tabs on our best Cyber Monday music deals guide, which will keep you updated with everything you need to know on vinyl, tech, alcohol, camping gear and much more.
As usual, Amazon have been big players in the deals game, and they have some great Sennheiser products at slashed prices available right now - including their popular Momentum 3 Wireless Headphones, down from £349.00 to £219.16, saving 37% (opens in new tab). We gave these models a great review last year, and while they were initially at the pricier end of the wireless headphones market, this discount makes them very good value for money indeed. It will cost you an extra tenner for the Sandy White variant (opens in new tab), just FYI.
As well as the Momentum over-ears, Amazon also have a deal on for Sennheiser's in-ear equivalents, with the Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds down from £299.99 to £179.99, saving 40% (opens in new tab). These are also a very decent model, and 40% is no saving to be sniffed at, so which phones you go for should entirely depend on your personal preference at this point.
If both these models are slightly out of your current price bracket, Sennheiser's Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless Earbuds are also on sale, down from £129.99 to £86.99, saving 33% (opens in new tab). While these aren't quite as good as their Momentum equivalents, you'll certainly struggle to find a better model in this price range. You can browse Amazon's full range of Sennheiser products here (opens in new tab).
