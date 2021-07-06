Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless review

Sennheiser are no strangers to producing great sound systems - and the Momentum 3 Wireless headphones are no different. They offer premium comfort and throw out perfectly balanced waves of sonic bliss.

Picking out the right set of headphones to suit your audio requirements can be an exhausting task – some might be too heavy on the bass for your personal taste, while others might simply not deliver the goods when it comes to injecting crystal clear sound right into your lug holes.

And when you add wired, wireless, open-back, closed-back and in-ear variations into the mix, making the big decision can be even more daunting – especially with such a range of prices.

Thankfully here at Louder, we have a bunch of guides to help you make the right choice, including the best over-ear headphones, the best budget wireless headphones – and let’s not forget the best headphones for music.

In this list are the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless headphones – and they are in the top 5 for many good reasons. While they might come down on the pricey side (£350/$400) they’re a set of serious cans that are well worth a closer look. So let’s take a peek at some of the current prices…

Sennheiser Momentum 3 review: Design

The first thing you’ll notice about the Sennheiser Momentum 3 are the sleek matte steel arms which hold the soft and comfortable ear cups in place. These really stand out and can be easily adjusted vertically to suit different head shapes – although on a personal note, I still prefer the reassuring ‘click’ of sadly discontinued Oppo PM-3.

The headband is made from real leather and adds to the overall comfort of these cans which can be used for long periods without becoming uncomfortable. Control for the headphones resides neatly out of the way on the side of the right cup, while the Sennheiser Momentum 3 can be easily folded for stowing away after use in their soft case which is perfect for dropping into your bag if out on the go, although for the price of these cans, we would have preferred to see something a little more durable.

The headphones only come in two colours: black and white, and while a few more snazzy colour options would be welcome, we can’t deny that both Sennheiser choices have a classy, modern look.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 review: Features

Of course, you don’t just get the Sennheiser Momentum 3 and a carry case with your purchase, the package also includes a USB-C charging cable, USB-C to A adapter and analog cable, with the headphones carrying a 3.5mm stereo connector. They can be paired with other devices thanks to their Bluetooth 5 support, but the big talking points with these is the Active Noise Cancellation and Transparent Hearing features.

The Sennheiser Momentum 3 has three ANC modes for different environments, while Transparent Hearing allows you to let a little more of the outside world into your ears – perfect for when walking through busy city streets. The Momentum 3 also boasts Sennheiser Smart control which means you can tailor your audio experience through your phone.

Voice assistant is also built in and activated by a simple press of a button – allowing you to activate Siri, Google Assistant and Alexa – the latter meaning you can get up-to-the-minute current affairs, sports, weather and more beamed straight into your skull. The Sennheiser Momentum 3 also have the nifty smart pause which automatically stops the music when the cans are removed from your head.

Battery life could be better, weighing in at around 17 hours of playback. While this is still pretty good, some of its competitors are better in this department.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 review: Sound

So we've ticked off the design and features of the Sennheiser Momentum 3 headphones, but most important of all is how they cope with delivering your favourite sounds into your head.

Thankfully, they don't disappoint and the audio is really well balanced between treble and bass on the default EQ setting. Even when cranking the sound right up, the cans pump out a full-bodied beat with beautiful clarity – and that goes whether your kicking back with some glorious speed metal from Helloween to more chilled out artists such as Cocteau Twins.

You can further enhance your listening pleasure through the Sennheiser app, which gives you the power to play around with the sound settings, giving you more scope when switching between genres. So no matter what you're into, the Sennheiser Momentum 3 have you covered.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 review: Alternatives

When it comes to the competition coming in at around the same price point as the Sennheiser Momentum 3, there are a couple of solid options you could consider. First up are the Sony WH-1000XM4, which are the audio giant’s fourth-generation noise-cancelling cans. These headphones offer brilliant sound and have a 30 hour battery life. Another option are the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 which have a whopping 11 preset levels of noise cancellation and deliver clear, direct sound and offer 20 hours of battery life.