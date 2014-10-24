Amaranthe detail return to UK

Amaranthe have confirmed a five-date UK tour for March next year.

They’re on the road to support third album Massive Addictive, launched this week via Spinefarm. The follow-up to 2013’s The Nexus is their first with co-vocalist Henrik ‘Scarpoint’ Englund.

Singer Elize Ryd this week discussed her struggle against sexist attitudes from metal fans, arguing that her situation was different from other women. She said: “I am one of three singers in the band. Usually, when someone has a bad comment, they put focus on me – even though there are five other guys they could have criticised.”** **

Mar 17: London O2 Academy

Mar 19: Glasgow ABC2

Mar 20: Manchester Club Academy

Mar 21: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Mar 22: Bristol Marble Factory