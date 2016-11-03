Headspace Announce Live Dates For December

Headspace have announced a short run of European dates for December.

The band released their second album, All That You Fear Is Gone, earlier this year, which garnered the band an nomination for Album Of The Year at the Progressive Music Awards, and also appeared at this year’s Ramblin’ Man and Cropredy festivals. They will play:

Belgium Verviers Spirit Of 66 - December 19

Germany Aschaffenburg Colossaal - December 20

Holland Zoetermeer De Boerderij - December 21

Holland weert De Bosuil - December 22

According to keyboard player Adam Wakeman the band are “working with a new promoter and they are putting together a full European tour together for April 2017.”