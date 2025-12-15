"The fuse has been lit and the desire is there." Trent Reznor is prioritizing writing a new Nine Inch Nails album over any other projects

Earlier this year, Nine Inch Nails returned from a period of hibernation, launching their Peel It Back world tour in Dublin, Ireland in June, then delivering the soundtrack for for TRON: Ares, the third instalment of the sci-fi film series in September. Looking ahead, Trent Reznor's band have another US tour scheduled for February/March and fans can start to dream of a follow-up to 2020's Ghosts VI: Locusts.

After his band were crowned the best live act of 2025 by Consequence, Trent Reznor gave the site a succinct progress report on the studio sessions he has initiated with bandmate Atticus Ross.

“We are working on new stuff and we’re excited to work on it, and we are prioritizing working on Nine Inch Nails over just taking on every single thing that comes up in the other category," the 60-year-old musician confirmed. "So, beyond that, I can’t say much, but the difference between now and a year ago is the fuse has been lit and the desire is there.”

Last December, in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Reznor said that working on film soundtracks with Ross, “provided a way for me to feel vital, to feel challenged” when he was somewhat jaded with the state of the music industry.



“Over the last 10 years or so, I’ve been a bit disillusioned by popular music,” he confessed. “As I get older, some things feel less relatable to me. The business sucks. The way people consume music is not as inspiring as it used to be, it’s marginalized in a lot of ways.”



“We’re taking the inspiration we’ve garnered and funneling it into a Nine Inch Nails project, which we’re working on now,” he says. “We’re ready to be back in the driver’s seat.”

Feb 05: New Orleans Smoothie King Center, LA

Feb 07: Jacksonville VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, FL

Feb 10: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Feb 11: Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena

Feb 13: Boston TD Garden, MA

Feb 14: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Feb 16: Montreal Bell Centre, CAN

Feb 18: Hamilton TD Coliseum, CAN

Feb 20: Columbus Schottenstein Center, OH

Feb 22: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Feb 23: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

Feb 25: St. LouisnEnterprise Center, MO

Feb 27: Tulsa BOK Center, OK



Mar 01: Austin Moody Center, TX

Mar 03: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Mar 06: Glendale Desert Diamond Arena, AZ

Mar 07: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Mar 09: San Diego Pechanga Arena, CA

Mar 10: Anaheim Honda Center, CA

Mar 13: Salt Lake City Delta Center, UT

Mar 15: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Mar 16: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA