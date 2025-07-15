Say hello to the bright and breezy Gadhouse Brad Retro MKII turntable
Gadhouse update their Brad Retro turntable, upping the performance while retaining its classic, fun design
Gadhouse have put a fresh spin on their original Brad Retro record player by introducing the MKII - a super-affordable, budget record player that will suit newcomers to the world of vinyl.
The Brad Retro MKII is said to combine “vintage charm and modern convenience” with the new belt-driven model featuring an updated motor to reduce vibration, and a custom Gadhouse Ruby stylus. Like the original turntable, the MKII has three speeds: 33/1/3, 45 and 78 RPM.
Gadhouse add: “The MKII also boasts improved isolation technology, minimising external noise and preserving the warmth and richness of vinyl sound.
"The inclusion of RCA outputs allows for seamless integration with external speakers from the likes of Audio Pro, enabling listeners to create a tailored listening experience in any environment. An auto start/stop functions makes things even easier too.”
The Gadhouse Brad Retro MKII also has built-in 10W dual speakers, a clear dust cover, pitch control, USB-C charging, Bluetooth 5.3 and comes in a variety of colours.
It’s available now in the UK priced from £99 and can be purchased through Currys.
Scott has spent 36 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in 2014 before moving into e-commerce in 2020. Scott maintains Louder’s buyer’s guides, highlights deals, and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more. Over the last 11 years, Scott has written more than 11,000 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald, covering everything from news and features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, Marillion and Rush.
