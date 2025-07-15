Say hello to the bright and breezy Gadhouse Brad Retro MKII turntable

Gadhouse have put a fresh spin on their original Brad Retro record player by introducing the MKII - a super-affordable, budget record player that will suit newcomers to the world of vinyl.

The Brad Retro MKII is said to combine “vintage charm and modern convenience” with the new belt-driven model featuring an updated motor to reduce vibration, and a custom Gadhouse Ruby stylus. Like the original turntable, the MKII has three speeds: 33/1/3, 45 and 78 RPM.

Gadhouse add: “The MKII also boasts improved isolation technology, minimising external noise and preserving the warmth and richness of vinyl sound.

"The inclusion of RCA outputs allows for seamless integration with external speakers from the likes of Audio Pro, enabling listeners to create a tailored listening experience in any environment. An auto start/stop functions makes things even easier too.”

The Gadhouse Brad Retro MKII also has built-in 10W dual speakers, a clear dust cover, pitch control, USB-C charging, Bluetooth 5.3 and comes in a variety of colours.

It’s available now in the UK priced from £99 and can be purchased through Currys.

