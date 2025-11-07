Marillion add second Pompeii date for July 26 after selling first show in two minutes!

Marillion have announced a second show at the world-famous Pompeii amphitheatre in Italy after the first show sold out in just two minutes!

The band announced the July 25 show last week, which sold out within minutes of tickets going on sale. They have now added a second show for the following day, Sunday July 26.

"Thanks again for your amazing support," the band say. "As the first concert sold out in just over 2 minutes, for the second show we have limited the tickets to 2 per person so hopefully people who missed out the first time will have more luck."

The news comes as Swedish proggers Opeth have announced their own show at the legendary venue, made famous by Pink Floyd's 1972 concert film Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii (filmed in 1971), and joining the likes of David Gilmour, King Crimson, Elton John, Dream Theater and Jean-Michel Jarre who have all played at Pompeii.

Tickets for the new show go on sale Tuesday November 11 at 1pm (UK time).

Get tickets.

(Image credit: Press)