Pure Reason Revolution will play Midwinter Prog Festival as part of their The Dark Third 20th anniversary shows
UK proggers Pure Reason Revolution also share new remix of Betrayal from Coming Up To Consciousness
UK prog rockers Pure Reason Revolution have added a further date for their upcoming The Dark Third 20th anniversary live shows for next year.
Back in July the band announced two shows in Manchester and London for February 2026, replacing previously announced September 2025 UK dates. These shows will feature founding member Chloe Alper to the band's ranks for the first time since she stepped down from live duty in 2022 due to prior commitments with the indie rock band James, with whom she performs as a live session performer.
Pure Reason Revolution will now also play at Midwinter Prog Festival in Utrecht, Netherlands on February 7, alongside Green Carnation, Gazpacho and headliners Leprous.
The band have also shared a remix/reworking of the track Betrayal from their most recent studio album Coming Up To Consciousness, which you can listen to below.
“Love this epic mix from Wondastation, it’s a real journey, pulling in the listener from start to end," enthuses the band's Jon Courtney. "Betrayal has been dissected, but beautifully reassembled, pushing the track to harmonic heights, enjoy!”
