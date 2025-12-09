King Crimson affiliates BEAT announce one-off London show for June

BEAT, the all-star King Crimson-affiliated quartet assembled to perform Robert Fripp & Co.'s 80s catalogue live, have announced their very first UK live show.

The band: former Crimson alumni Adrian Belew and Tony Levin, along with Tool drummer Danny Carey and guitarist Steve Vai, will play London's Eventim Hammersmith Apollo on Monday June 8.

“From 1981 through to 1984, King Crimson created a music all of its own," Belew says. "Timeless. Beautiful. Complex. Fierce. For the fans who lived through it then, and the ones who never got to witness it, our aim is to bring it to life again. A monumental task, but we’re all going for it! There are not enough exclamation points to express my excitement!”

BEAT announced their formation last year and have toured the US extensively, as well as performing dates in South America and Japan. The UK dates are believed to form part of a bigger European tour.

The band released a live album, BEAT Live, which was recorded and filmed at the United Theater in Los Angeles in November 2024.

Tickets for the London show go on sale from 9am, Friday December 12.

Get tickets.

