"A diverse, daring and deeply emotional lineup!" Soen and The Ocean announced as headliners for next year's Be Prog! My Friend

Swedish prog metallers Soen and Germany's heavy post-rockers The Ocean have been announced as the headline acts for next year's Be Prog! My Friend festival.

The festival, which returned triumphantly in 2024 after a six-year hiatus, takes place at La Carpa at Poble Espanyol, Barcelona's open-air architectural museum on Friday, September 26 and Saturday, September 27.

Joining Soen and The Ocean on the bill are US prog rockers The Dear Hunter, Norwegian's Einar Solberg, Green Carnation and Rendezvous Point, Icelandic proggers Agent Fresco and Danish prog metallers Iotunn, with local Spanish acts After Lapse and Serapsis also featuring.

"A diverse, daring and deeply emotional lineup for what promises to be one of the most special editions of the festival," the organisers say. "The eighth edition of our beloved Be Prog! My Friend returns with a lineup that brings together some of the most unique and exciting progressive acts of the moment."

Tickets are on sale now, with a maximum of six tickets per user or card.

Get tickets.

(Image credit: Press)