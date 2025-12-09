"A diverse, daring and deeply emotional lineup!" Soen and The Ocean announced as headliners for next year's Be Prog! My Friend
Be Prog! My Friend takes place on September 27 and 28 and will also feature The Dear Hunter, Einar Solberg, Green Carnation, Agent Fresco, Rendezvous Point and more...
Swedish prog metallers Soen and Germany's heavy post-rockers The Ocean have been announced as the headline acts for next year's Be Prog! My Friend festival.
The festival, which returned triumphantly in 2024 after a six-year hiatus, takes place at La Carpa at Poble Espanyol, Barcelona's open-air architectural museum on Friday, September 26 and Saturday, September 27.
Joining Soen and The Ocean on the bill are US prog rockers The Dear Hunter, Norwegian's Einar Solberg, Green Carnation and Rendezvous Point, Icelandic proggers Agent Fresco and Danish prog metallers Iotunn, with local Spanish acts After Lapse and Serapsis also featuring.
"A diverse, daring and deeply emotional lineup for what promises to be one of the most special editions of the festival," the organisers say. "The eighth edition of our beloved Be Prog! My Friend returns with a lineup that brings together some of the most unique and exciting progressive acts of the moment."
Tickets are on sale now, with a maximum of six tickets per user or card.
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
