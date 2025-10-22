Rush add even more dates to the tour they added more dates to earlier

Rush's swiftly expanding Fifty Something tour has been expanded again.

Just two days after confirming new shows in 17 cities – in addition to the original 12 dates announced earlier this month and the 11 added shortly after – the band have confirmed second shows in all 17, as well as a second show in Mexico City, which was part of the first announcement. Which, if our math is correct, means that Rush will now play a grand total of 58 shows across the US and Canada on their first live trek since 2015's R40 tour. Full dates below.

Fans will be able to participate an artist presale for the newly added shows by signing up at livemu.sc/rush by Thursday, October 23, before 11:59pm ET. The general sale begins on Friday, October 31 at noon local time for the US and Canada, and on Thursday, October 30, at 11am local time for Mexico.

Rush have not yet announced any shows outside North America. Earlier this year, frontman Geddy Lee told Classic Rock he regretted that Rush were unable to schedule a more extensive run of R40 dates because late drummer Neil Peart asked that the tour be kept short.

"I’d pushed really hard to get more gigs so that we could do those extra shows and I was unsuccessful," said Lee. "I really felt like I let our British and European fans down. It felt to me incorrect that we didn’t do it, but Neil was adamant that he would only do thirty shows and that was it. That to him was a huge compromise because he didn’t want to do any shows. He didn’t want to do one show."

"Ged and I were disappointed that Neil demanded playing only a limited number of dates which precluded a UK and European run," said Alex Lifeson. "I think a dozen or so more dates would have made us a bit more accepting."

Rush's Fifty Something Tour will see the live debut of the drummer stepping into Peart's shoes, German musician Anika Nilles.

Rush: Fifty Something Tour 2026

Jun 07: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA - SOLD OUT

Jun 09: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA - SOLD OUT

Jun 11: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA - SOLD OUT

Jun 13: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA - SOLD OUT

Jun 18: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico - SOLD OUT

Jun 20: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico

Jun 24: Fort Worth Dickies Arena TX - SOLD OUT

Jun 26: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX -SOLD OUT

Jun 28: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX - SOLD OUT

Jun 30: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX - SOLD OUT

Jul 16: Chicago United Center, IL - SOLD OUT

Jul 18: Chicago United Center, IL - SOLD OUT

Jul 20: Chicago United Center, IL - SOLD OUT

Jul 22: Chicago United Center, IL - SOLD OUT

Jul 28: New York Madison Square Garden, NY - SOLD OUT

Aug 01: New York Madison Square Garden, NY - SOLD OUT

Aug 03: New York Madison Square Garden, NY - SOLD OUT

Jul 30: New York Madison Square Garden, NY - SOLDOUT

Aug 07: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON - SOLD OUT

Aug 09: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON - SOLD OUT

Aug 11: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON - SOLD OUT

Aug 13: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON - SOLD OUT

Aug 21: Philadelphia Xfinity Mobile Arena, PA

Aug 23: Philadelphia Xfinity Mobile Arena, PA

Aug 26: Detorit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Aug 28: Detorit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Sep 02: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Sep 04: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Sep 12: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep 14: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep 17: Cleveland Rocket Arena, OH - SOLD OUT

Sep 19: Cleveland Rocket Arena, OH SOLD OUT

Sep 23: San Antonio Frost Bank Center, TX

Sep 25: San Antonio Frost Bank Center, TX

Oct 05: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Oct 07: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Oct 10: Seattle Climate Ledge Arena, WA

Oct 12: Seattle Climate Ledge Arena, WA

Oct 15: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Oct 17: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Oct 25: Washington Capital One Areaa, D.C.

Oct 27: Washington Capital One Areaa, D.C.

Oct 30: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Nov 01: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Nov 05: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Nov 07: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Nov 09: Tampa Benchmark International Arena, FL

Nov 11: Tampa Benchmark International Arena, FL

Nov 20: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Nov 22: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Nov 25: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Nov 27: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Dec 01: Glendale Desert Diamond Arena, AZ

Dec 03: Glendale Desert Diamond Arena, AZ

Dec 10: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Dec 12: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Dec 15: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Dec 17: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

