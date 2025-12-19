That time of year is upon us once more folks! Time to look back over the past 12 months and vote in the 2025 Prog Magazine Readers' Poll.

The Prog writers' Albums Of The Year will be published in the next issue of Prog, which is on sale on December 31. Now it's your turn to tell us who and what progged your world in 2025.

Last year, Solstice consolidated their current wave of deserved popularity, winning Band Of The Year and Andy Glass taking Best Guitarist, while their backing singer, Ebony Buckle, won New Band/Artist. How will they fare? Will anyone knock perennial faves Nick Beggs and Gavin Harrison off their respective perches. And there was the small matter of a new Steven Wilson abum too!

This year, everything is being collated online so need to e-mail or send anything in. To vote, all you need to do is fill in the form below* and press send. Closing date for entries is January 12.

We look forward to seeing your choices and the results will appear in issue 167, on sale February 6.

* All categories must be filled in before you can submit the form.