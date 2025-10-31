Asia announce a low-key UK warm-up charity show ahead of next year's Japanese tour

The new-look Asia line-up have announced a low-key UK show as a warm-up to their recently announced tour of Japan.

Asia will play three live dates in Japan in February, where they'll be performing 1983's Asia In Asia set. However ahead of that, the band have announced a charity warm-up show at The Corn Exchange in Ross-on-Wye on January 30, which will raise money for the Love Hope Strength Foundation, co-founced by the late Alarm singer Mike Peters. Tickets are pirced at £20.

"We’re excited to share that Asia will be performing a special warm-up show in the UK ahead of our upcoming tour of Japan," the band say. "This performance will be held in support of a cause very close to our hearts — the Love Hope Strength Foundation, in loving memory of Mike Peters.

"With ticket prices kept intentionally low, we hope you’ll consider making a donation to this wonderful charity when purchasing your tickets. Every contribution makes a difference. Even if you’re unable to attend the show, we’d be deeply grateful if you’d join us in supporting the Love Hope Strength Foundation."

Asia reformed in 2024 with a new-look line-up that featured founding member and keyboard player Geoff Downes, John Mitchell (It Bites, Lonely Robot, Kino, Frost* and more), Planet X drummer Virgil Donati and Harry Whitley. The band toured the US last yeara nd also played three shows in the UK.

The band will play Osaka on February 3 and 4, Yokohama Feb 6 and Tokyo Feb 8 and 9.

Tickets for the Corn Exchange Show are available here.

Donations for the Love Strength Hope foundation can be made here in the UK and here for the US.