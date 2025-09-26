Jethro Tull announce newly remastered reissue of Aqualung Live

Jethro Tull will reissue a newly remastered version of their 2005 album, Aqualung Live, through InsideOut Music/Sony Music on November 21.

The live in the studio recording of the band's acclaimed 1971 album, was originally part of US online radio station SiriusXM’s Then Again Live series, recorded at their studio in Washington DC, with the Ian Anderson, Martin Barre, Doane Perry, Andrew Giddings and Jonathan Noyce line-up.

The audio for the album has been newly remastered and Aqualung Live will be available on vinyl for the very first time as a Gatefold 180g LP with a four-page booklet in transparent green, yellow and black vinyl variants, as well as brand new CD and digital editions.

Ian Anderson will perform his now customary Christmas shows, Ian Anderson Presents Christmas With Jethro Tull, throughout December, appearing at Bath Abbey Dec 18, Peterborough Cathedral 19 and Southwark Cathedral 20.

Jethro Tull will tour their The Curiosity Tour through the UK in April and May, 2026, where the band will celebrate the band's most recent album, the acclaimed Curious Ruminant as well as the band's celebrated 24-album career, stretching back to 1968's debut album This Was.

Pre-order Aqualung Live.

JETHRO TULL – Aqualung Live 2025 Remaster (Trailer) - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)