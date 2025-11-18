Deep Purple announce UK tour with Mammoth

Rock legends Deep Purple have announced a UK tour for late 2026. The run of five shows begins at Newcastle's Utilita Arena on November 18 and takes in arena shows in Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester, before ending at London's relatively compact Eventim Apollo on November 24.

Support will come from Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth and Midlands rockers Jayler. Tickets will be available from AEG on Friday, November 21 at 10am.

The new dates are in addition to Deep Purple's previously announced summer European shows, which include festival bookings in Norway, France, Germany, Spain and Italy. Full dates below.

"I think if I lose my energy, I’m going to stop," Deep Purple frontman Ian Gillan says in the current issue of Classic Rock. "I don’t want to be an embarrassment to anyone. We’re not far off that. It creeps up on you – you don’t really notice. But then this isn’t like a normal job.

"It’s all in your mind. The writing certainly is, and the ability. And these guys who I work with [in Deep Purple] just seem to keep improving. The hard thing is to keep them down."

Apr 11: Tokyo Nippon Budokan, Japan

Apr 13: Osaka Grand Cube, Japan

Apr 15: Nagoya Mizuokadani Steel Machinery Public Hall, Japan

Jun 14: Kristiansand Dirty Old Town Live, Norway

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 20: Meppen Emsland Open Air, Germany

Jun 24: Mönchengladbach SparkassenPark, Germany

Jun 27: Coburg Open Air, Germany

Jun 28: Ulm Klosterhof Wiblingen, Germany

Jul 04: Gredos Músicos en la Naturaleza, Spain

Jul 07: Pamplona Navarra Arena, Spain

Jul 09: Málaga Starlite, Spain

Jul 10: Cádiz Tío Pepe, Spain

Jul 16: Pisa Summer Knights, Italy

Jul 17: Este Music Festival, Italy

Jul 19: München Tollwood Festival, Germany

Nov 18: Newcastle Utilita Arena

Nov 19: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Nov 21: Birmingham BP Pulse Arena

Nov 22: Manchester AO Arena

Nov 24: London Eventim Apollo