Deep Purple announce UK tour with Mammoth
Rock's old guard collides with new on five-date tour
Rock legends Deep Purple have announced a UK tour for late 2026. The run of five shows begins at Newcastle's Utilita Arena on November 18 and takes in arena shows in Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester, before ending at London's relatively compact Eventim Apollo on November 24.
Support will come from Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth and Midlands rockers Jayler. Tickets will be available from AEG on Friday, November 21 at 10am.
The new dates are in addition to Deep Purple's previously announced summer European shows, which include festival bookings in Norway, France, Germany, Spain and Italy. Full dates below.
"I think if I lose my energy, I’m going to stop," Deep Purple frontman Ian Gillan says in the current issue of Classic Rock. "I don’t want to be an embarrassment to anyone. We’re not far off that. It creeps up on you – you don’t really notice. But then this isn’t like a normal job.
"It’s all in your mind. The writing certainly is, and the ability. And these guys who I work with [in Deep Purple] just seem to keep improving. The hard thing is to keep them down."
Deep Purple 2026 tour dates
Apr 11: Tokyo Nippon Budokan, Japan
Apr 13: Osaka Grand Cube, Japan
Apr 15: Nagoya Mizuokadani Steel Machinery Public Hall, Japan
Jun 14: Kristiansand Dirty Old Town Live, Norway
Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 20: Meppen Emsland Open Air, Germany
Jun 24: Mönchengladbach SparkassenPark, Germany
Jun 27: Coburg Open Air, Germany
Jun 28: Ulm Klosterhof Wiblingen, Germany
Jul 04: Gredos Músicos en la Naturaleza, Spain
Jul 07: Pamplona Navarra Arena, Spain
Jul 09: Málaga Starlite, Spain
Jul 10: Cádiz Tío Pepe, Spain
Jul 16: Pisa Summer Knights, Italy
Jul 17: Este Music Festival, Italy
Jul 19: München Tollwood Festival, Germany
Nov 18: Newcastle Utilita Arena
Nov 19: Glasgow OVO Hydro
Nov 21: Birmingham BP Pulse Arena
Nov 22: Manchester AO Arena
Nov 24: London Eventim Apollo
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 39 years in music industry, online for 26. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
