Opeth announce one-off UK show for 2026
Swedish prog metallers Opeth will play Halifax's The Piece Hall on August 1
Swedish prog metallers Opeth have announced a one-off UK show for August 2026.
The Stockholm quintet will play The Piece Hall in Halifax on August 1. The concert, at a venue that has been establishing itself as a venue for summer concerts, having played host to the likes of Deftones, Extreme and Smashing Pumpkins in recent years.
The show is part of a series of live dates being announced by the band in unique venues over the summer of 2026. A full supporting bill for Halifax is yet to be announced.
An artist pre-sale for tickets opens on Tuesday, October 7 at 10am BST. O2 Priority pre-sale tickets go on sale on Wednesday October 8 at 10am BST. A LiveNation/Ticketmaster pre-sale opens on Thursday October 9 at 10am BST with general tickets going on sale on Friday October 10 at 10am BST.
You can find further info on tickets here.
Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.