Opeth announce one-off UK show for 2026

Swedish prog metallers Opeth have announced a one-off UK show for August 2026.

The Stockholm quintet will play The Piece Hall in Halifax on August 1. The concert, at a venue that has been establishing itself as a venue for summer concerts, having played host to the likes of Deftones, Extreme and Smashing Pumpkins in recent years.

The show is part of a series of live dates being announced by the band in unique venues over the summer of 2026. A full supporting bill for Halifax is yet to be announced.

An artist pre-sale for tickets opens on Tuesday, October 7 at 10am BST. O2 Priority pre-sale tickets go on sale on Wednesday October 8 at 10am BST. A LiveNation/Ticketmaster pre-sale opens on Thursday October 9 at 10am BST with general tickets going on sale on Friday October 10 at 10am BST.

You can find further info on tickets here.

(Image credit: Press)