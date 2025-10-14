Debate: What’s the best live prog album of all time?

With the surprising and equally welcome news that Rush will return to the road next year – with Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson joined by drummer Anika Nilles – some fans will be reliving fond memories by listening to the band’s 11 live releases. Of those, 1981’s Exit… Stage Left is among the best.

It gave the Canadian giants a hit single in the form of Tom Sawyer, while the part of the record tracked in Glasgow marked an important moment in their career as the Apollo audience sang their heads off along with Closer To The Heart. “I think that’s the first time we ever experienced something like that,” Lee said later. “It was such an amazing moment that we just had to have it on our record.”

Exit… Stage Left is rated as one of the best live prog albums of all time. But is it the best?

Closer To The Heart (Live In The UK / 1980) - YouTube Watch On

There’s stiff competition. Yes made an impact with Yessongs, Genesis impressed with Seconds Out, Jethro Tull delighted with Bursting Out and King Crimson astonished with USA.

Then there’s Camel’s A Live Record, Wishbone Ash’s Live Dates, Renaissance Live At Carnegie Hall and Frank Zappa’s Roxy & Elsewhere. What about Marillion’s The Thieving Magpie or Gentle Giant’s Playing The Fool? Or ELP’s Welcome Back My Friends To The Show That Never Ends?

Wonders are yet to cease: in more recent years there’s been Dream Theater’s Live Scenes from New York and Porcupine Tree’s Anesthetize. What about the myriad of Pink Floyd live albums that have appeared over the years? Or maybe that accolade goes somewhere else.

What do you think? Tell us your favourite live prog album – and tell us why – in the comments section below.