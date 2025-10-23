Rock goliaths Spinal Tap have announced a concert movie. Spinal Tap At Stonehenge: The Final Finale is a film of what purports to be the band's final ever live show, and l features guest appearances from Eric Clapton, country star Shania Twain, and singer/songwriter/actor Josh Groban. It'll run in IMAX cinemas next year.

"I’m told this is it. They’re really serious this time,” says Kent Sanderson, CEO of filmmakers Bleecker Street. "While this is ostensibly the end, how fitting is it that this actual-probable-send-off is shot, historically, at Stonehenge, the mysterious landmark that we now know must have been erected thousands of years ago purely to serve as the setting for the last act of Spinal Tap.”

"Bringing Spinal Tap to Stonehenge felt inevitable – the ultimate meeting of rock mythology and cinematic scale, adds Vertigo Live CEO Ian Brenchle. "An iconic band performing at one of the world’s most legendary landmarks, captured in IMAX and, of course, turned up to eleven. This is exactly what we set out to do: take music beyond the stage, beyond the ordinary, and turn it into living cinema. An experience unlike anything before it – and the perfect finale to rock’s most enduring legend."

Spinal Tap At Stonehenge: The Final Finale, which was filmed at the iconic prehistoric megalithic structure in August, arrives in the wake of Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, the sequel to the much-loved original movie, which was released last month. In the film, the iconic British hard rockers are pictured older but none the wiser, preparing to play a reunion show in New Orleans.

Reviewing the new film, Classic Rock's Stephen Dalton wrote, "In fairness, The End Continues does boast generally strong performances and a handful of knockout gags. Fans of the original will enjoy the throwback references to Stonehenge and drummers dying in freak accidents. The central joke remains great, but the laugh count is lower here, barely scraping a 6 rating where the original famously went up to 11. Ultimately, Reiner and his team have made a sporadically amusing but inessential coda to a brilliant, enduringly influential film."

No screen date for Spinal Tap At Stonehenge: The Final Finale has been confirmed.