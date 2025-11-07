Opeth announce live show at Pompeii's legendary Amphitheatre for July 2026
Swedish prog metallers Opeth will also play concerts in Halifax, Dublin and Rättvik in support of The Last Will And Testament
Swedish prog metal quintet Opeth will make their very first appearance at Italy's legendary Pompeii in July, the band have just announced.
Opeth are in the process of announcing a series of live dates being announced by the band in unique venues over the summer of 2026. Last month, the band announced a unique show at Halifax's The Piece Hall on August 1.
Opeth will perform in support of their recent The Last Will And Testament album, which won the band a Grammy at the Swedish Grammy Awards this year, and will appear at Pompeii's legendary amphitheatre on July 10, and at Bologna's Sequoie Music Park on July 11. Support comes from the Denver, Colorado prog metal band Blood Incantation.
Opeth will also be performing at Dublin's Bord Gáis Energy Theatre on August 8 and the Dalhalla open-air theatre in Rättvik in Sweden on August 29.
Tickets for the Italian shows go on sale Monday, November 10 at 11:00 AM CET.
