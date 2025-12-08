Arena rockers Toto, soft rocker Christopher Cross and power poppers The Romantics have announced an extensive North American schedule for 2026. The new dates are in addition to Toto's previously announced An Evening With Toto tour, which takes place in February and March.

The schedule begins on July 15 at the Center for the Arts in Bethel Woods, NY, and finishes at the RBC Amphitheatre in Toronto ON, on August 30.

Fans can access an artist pre-sale using the code DOGZOFOZ from Tuesday, December 9 at 12pm local time via Ticketmaster. The general sale will begin on Friday at 10an local. Full dates below.

Dec 11: Santiago Claro Arena, Chile *

Dec 13: Buenos Aires Campo Argentino de Polo, Argentina *

Dec 16: Mexico City Campo Argentino de Polo, Mexico *

Dec 17: Guadalajara Auditorio Telmex, Mexico *

Dec 19: Monterrey Auditorio Banamex, Mexico *

Dec 30: Las Vegas Fontainebleau, NV

Feb 18: Milwaukee The Riverside Theater, WI

Feb 19: Davenport Capitol Theatre, IA

Feb 23: Knoxville Tennessee Theatre, TN

Feb 24: North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center, SC

Feb 28: Miami Montreux Jazz Festival Miami, FL

Mar 01: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Mar 02: St. Augustine The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre, FL

Mar 04: Huntsville Mark C. Smith Concert Hall, AL

Mar 06: Tulsa Hard Rock Live, OK

Mar 07: Durant Choctaw Grand Theater, OK

Mar 09: Omaha Orpheum Theater, NE

Mar 11: Des Moines Hoyt Sherman Place, IA

Mar 13: New Buffalo Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds, MI

Jul 15: Bethel Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, NY ^

Jul 16: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY ^

Jul 18: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ ^

Jul 19: Wantagh Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, NY ^

Jul 21: Boston Leader Bank Pavilion, MA ^

Jul 23: Bangor Maine Savings Amphitheater, ME ^

Jul 25: Syracuse Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview, NY ^

Jul 26: Philadelphia Pavilion at Highmark Mann, PA ^

Jul 28: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC ^

Jul 29: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, NC ^

Jul 31: West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, FL ^

Aug 01: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL ^

Aug 02: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA ^

Aug 04: Orange Beach The Wharf, AL ^

Aug 05: Brandon Amphitheater, MS ^

Aug 07: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX @ ^

Aug 08: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX ^

Aug 10: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM ^

Aug 11: Phoenix Arizona Financial Theatre, AZ ^

Aug 12: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA ^

Aug 14: Long Beach Amphitheater, CA ^

Aug 15: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA ^

Aug 16: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA ^

Aug 18: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA ^

Aug 19: Bend Hayden Homes Amphitheater, OR ^

Aug 21: Salt Lake City Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, UT ^

Aug 22: Denver Ball Arena, CO ^

Aug 24: Kansas City Morton Amphitheater, MO ^

Aug 26: Shakopee Mystic Lake Amphitheater, MN ^

Aug 28: Grand Rapids Acrisure Amphitheater, MI ^

Aug 29: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI ^

Aug 30: Toronto RBC Amphitheatre, ON ^

* = with Christopher Cross

^ = with Christopher Cross and The Romantics

Get Toto tickets.