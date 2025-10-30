Marillion announce live at Pompeii show for July 2026

Marillion have announced they will perform at the world-famous Pompeii site in Italy on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

In a short statement, the band have simply said: "Marillion will perform a special one-off concert in the historic amphitheatre of Pompeii - an extraordinary location for an evening of powerful, immersive music.

Known for their emotional depth and expansive sound, the band will bring a carefully crafted set to one of the most iconic venues in the world. The concert will be filmed for a future release.

This is more than a live show, it’s a rare opportunity to experience Marillion in a place where music and history meet."

The world heritage site's amphitheatre is one of the oldest surviving Roman amphitheatres. As far as rock music goes it was made famous by Pink Floyd's 1972 concert film Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii (filmed in 1971). Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour was the first contemporary musician to return to perform at the site 45-years later on his Rattle That Lock tour in 2016. Since then artists such as King Crimson, Elton John, Dream Theater and Jean-Michel Jarre have all played at Pompeii.

Tickets for Marilllion's show go on sale Monday November 3 at 1pm (UK time).

Get tickets.

