Marillion announce live at Pompeii show for July 2026
UK prog rockers Marillion. will play the world-famous Pompeii amphitheatre on July 25
Marillion have announced they will perform at the world-famous Pompeii site in Italy on Saturday, July 25, 2026.
In a short statement, the band have simply said: "Marillion will perform a special one-off concert in the historic amphitheatre of Pompeii - an extraordinary location for an evening of powerful, immersive music.
Known for their emotional depth and expansive sound, the band will bring a carefully crafted set to one of the most iconic venues in the world. The concert will be filmed for a future release.
This is more than a live show, it’s a rare opportunity to experience Marillion in a place where music and history meet."
The world heritage site's amphitheatre is one of the oldest surviving Roman amphitheatres. As far as rock music goes it was made famous by Pink Floyd's 1972 concert film Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii (filmed in 1971). Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour was the first contemporary musician to return to perform at the site 45-years later on his Rattle That Lock tour in 2016. Since then artists such as King Crimson, Elton John, Dream Theater and Jean-Michel Jarre have all played at Pompeii.
Tickets for Marilllion's show go on sale Monday November 3 at 1pm (UK time).
Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.