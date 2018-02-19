Tool to begin recording new album in March

Tool guitarist Adam Jones says that they’ll start recording their long-awaited fifth studio album next month.

He posted an update on Instagram and revealed that he’d played some of the tracks to Sebastian Bach and Melvins mainman Buzz Osborne.

He said: “Huge fun and honour performing all the new tunes for guinea pigs Sebastian and King Buzz before the recording starts in March.

“Still instrumentals with Maynard James Keenan in town working on killer lyrics. Exciting.”

After hearing the music, Bach added: “This is not just your average simple rock and roll music. This is progressive metal at its most atmospheric.”

Vocalist Keenan has also checked in with an update – and reports that the words and melodies on all but one track are in the bag.

He says: “Started getting music files from the boys with the word ‘final’ in the title a few months ago after 11 years of begging.

“That in theory means the tracks won’t change out from under me while I’m trying to write stories and melodies to them. In theory. Still waiting for the ‘final’ on one, but way ahead.

“Words and melodies 100% done on all but one. Someday we’ll track them. Long way from the finish line, but at least we’re closer.”

He also later posted an image suggesting that new material from Puscifer was on the way.

