Tool hint they’ll play new material on upcoming tour

Are Tool about to premiere material from their new studio album on their upcoming tour dates?

Well, according to frontman Maynard James Keenan, that’s a distinct possibility.

There’s still no official word exactly when the long-awaited follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days will arrive, with the vocalist checking in back in February to say: "Midway through mixing. Most likely be a few recalls, then some arguing, then mastering, artwork, video, special packaging etc.

"Best ballpark guess – release date somewhere between mid-May and mid-July. More focused updates to follow as we progress."

But fans attending shows in the US and Europe over the coming days and weeks could be in for a treat.

Keenan posted a meme on Twitter of the band, with a thought bubble from him saying: “Feeling cute. Might play some new material on this upcoming tour. I don’t know.”

It was accompanied by the hashtags #riotgearretired and #whileyouwerewhiningwewereworking

Tool’s live shows will get under way this coming weekend when they play a set at Welcome To Rockville.

They’ll then play further shows across the US, before heading to Europe in June for more performances – including a headline set at Download UK.

