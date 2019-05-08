Tool confirm release date for their new studio album

Tool have finally revealed the release date of their highly-anticipated new studio album.

The band debuted the new tracks Descending and Invincible last weekend at the Welcome To Rockville festival in Jacksonville, Florida – and we’ll be able to listen to the studio versions in just a few months.

Earlier this morning, the band posted an animated message on Twitter to reveal the release date of the follow-up to 2016’s 10,000 Days will be August 30.

The news comes just hours after Tool teased fans with the date at last night’s show in Birmingham, Alabama, when the date was flashed up during their set.

Tool’s US tour continues later tonight in Louisville, with the band heading to Europe in June for more performances – including a headline set at Download UK.

