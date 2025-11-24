Masked metal sensations President have written four songs for their debut album, with a lot more on the way: “It takes bits of the EP, and it’s pushing certain elements even further”

President, arguably heavy metal’s biggest breakout band of 2025, are working on their debut album.

Talking exclusively to Metal Hammer, the masked project’s anonymous frontman says that he’s written four songs already, with three of them being among the best things he’s ever done.

He also reveals that the music will build upon the groundwork set by this year’s EP King Of Terrors while exploring new territory.

“I’m writing a full-length album,” Mr President tells us. “I’ve got four songs written already, and I’d say three of those are the best I’ve ever written. This album is going to be an evolution. It takes bits of the EP, and it’s pushing certain elements even further. Obviously music is subjective, so people might not agree, but I am my fiercest critic – if I love it, that’s a great start.”

President have had a 2025 for the history books, having not even been a band at the start of the year. Their existence was first revealed when they were added to the poster of Download festival in February. After that, they launched a mysterious countdown and released a string of singles, starting with In The Name Of The Father in May. When they played Download in June, they performed in front of a packed-out Dogtooth tent.

King Of Terrors was self-released in September and received mixed-to-positive reviews. Hammer’s Dannii Leivers awarded it three-and-a-half stars out of five, praising the band’s experimentation but observing that their anonymity and songwriting had drawn many, many comparisons to Sleep Token.

She wrote: “Destroy Me and Dionysus follow the same path: modern metalcore that owes a considerable debt to Sleep Token’s dark ambience, shifting deftly between gut-bottoming drops and huge choruses. It’s proof the band have got an ear for dynamics and melody, and an instinct to go in for the kill when they need to.”

President will play two US shows next month, set to be held at the Gramercy Theatre in New York on December 3 and the Roxy in Los Angeles on December 8. After that, they’ll jet to Australia for a run of dates supporting Architects. They’ll support Architects once again on a mainland European tour in January and February, before playing more headline dates in North America in February and March.

In April, President will headline Takedown festival in Portsmouth, UK, before embarking on a totally sold-out European headline tour.