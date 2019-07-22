Tool reveal new logo in video teaser

As Tool prepare to release their long-awaited new studio album next month, the band have given fans a glimpse of their new logo.

The as-yet-untitled follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days will arrive on August 30, with Maynard James Keenan, Adam Jones, Justin Chancellor and Danny Carey uploading a video graphic to Twitter, showing the release date and the new-look logo.

Check it out below.

Tool kicked off their European tour in Berlin at the start of June and dropped two new tracks into the setlist in the shape of Descending and Invincible.

Descending has featured in Tool’s shows for several years and was first unveiled in Toronto back in 2012. However, their performance at Welcome To Rockville back in May was the first with vocals from Keenan.

Want to know more about the new record? Here's our ultimate timeline of the album, which crams in all the information we have about what will be Tool's fifth studio outing.