Tool's fifth album will be called Fear Inoculum

Tool have confirmed that their fifth studio album, Fear Inoculum, will be released on August 30. It's the follow-up to 2006's 10,000 Days.

The news was announced in a post on Instagram, which features an animation of the cover art and the album title. No track listing has been revealed.

The band have also announced that their back catalogue will be available on streaming platforms from Friday. It'll be the first time that 1993's Undertow, 1996's Ænima, 2001's Lateralus, and 10,000 Days have been available via streaming services.

Last week the band revealed a new Tool logo in a video teaser, while last month Tool headlined the UK's Download Festival, performing a set that included two previously unreleased tracks, Descending and Invisible. Both are presumed to be on the new album.