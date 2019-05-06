Watch Tool play two new songs at Welcome To Rockville

Tool have debuted two songs, Descending and Invincible, presumably from their long-awaited upcoming album. The songs were premiered during the band's headline set on the final night of this year's Welcome To Rockville festival in Jacksonville, FL (full set list below).

Tool's set took place after festival organisers were allowed to extend the event's curfew in the wake of thunderstorms affecting the Jacksonville area, with concert goers advised to seek shelter in their vehicles until the weather cleared.

Descending has actually been in the band's setlist for several years – it was first performed at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Canada, on the band's North America Winter Tour in 2012 – but the Rockville performance was the first to feature vocals from frontman James Maynard Keenan.

Last week, guitarist Adam Jones teased new Tool track ahead of the Rockville show, while back in February in Keenan tweeted that the release date for the fifth Tool album would be “somewhere between mid-May and mid-July."

The Rockville show was the first of Tool's US tour, while the band's European dates kick off next month, and include a performance at Download Festival on June 16.

Tool Welcome To Rockville setlist

Ænema

The Pot

Parabola

Descending

Schism

Invincible

Jambi

Forty Six & 2

Sweat

Stinkfist

Too tour dates

May 07: Legacy Arena at The BCC, Birmingham, AL

May 08: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

May 10: Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA

May 11: Epicenter Festival, Concord, NC

May 13: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

May 14: Spring Center, Kansas City, MO

May 16: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE

May 17: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, IA

May 19: Chicago Open Air Festival, Bridgeview, IL

Jun 02: Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, DE

Jun 04: O2 Arena, Prague, CZ

Jun 05: Wiener Stadhalle, Vienna, AT

Jun 07: Rock Am Ring Festival, Nuremberg, DE

Jun 09: Rock Im Park Festival, Nuremberg, DE

Jun 11: Impact Festival at Tauron Arena, Krakow, PL

Jun 13: Firenze Rocks Festival, Florence, IT

Jun 16: Download Festival, Donington, UK

Jun 18: Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, NL

Jun 20: Copenhell Festival, Copenhagen, DK

Jun 25: Hallenstadion, Zurich, CH

Jun 28: Rock Werchter Festival, Werchter, BE

Jun 30: Download Festival Spain, Madrid, ES

Jul 02: Altice Arena, Lisbon, PT

